Tailor-made cloud to suit your organisation

To adapt to the new way of working, reduce business costs and increase revenue, companies the world over are accelerating their digital transformation strategies and efforts.

Paramount to these efforts is the adoption of cloud. Not only does migration to the cloud enable business continuity and better team collaboration, the cloud enables business growth and development.

Large enterprises are successfully reinventing themselves with the help of technology and are moving their on-premises applications to the cloud.

Those companies ignoring this revolution might find themselves with outdated business models that no longer serve their customers in the ‘new normal’ and will become a cautionary tale.

We have seen a new way of remote working set up almost overnight. Businesses are running quite complex systems on the cloud and this is often in home environments.

Without this infrastructure, it would be more challenging for employees to collaborate and access real-time business data, from anywhere in the world.

At a very day-to-day level, companies would struggle to share and write documents securely.

Every business is unique, their technology demands are no different. Cloud technology needs to enable consistent delivery of services, in a cost-effective manner.

Oracle’s cloud technology is tailored to each unique business environment

Oracle’s offering makes it possible for cloud technology to be structured and tailored to each customer environment through its interoperable and open cloud solutions, bringing affordable and flexible cloud to any type of organisation.

Zoom, faced with a massive increase of 50% in user numbers in the wake of COVID-19, and turned to Oracle Cloud to quickly provide the rapid scaling needed.

“As the cloud becomes a mainstream enterprise technology, it is important that it meets the needs of enterprises; and the heterogeneous computing environments they live in. Our recently launched [email protected] enhancements bridges the gaps between public and on-premises cloud environments, as the reality is that companies want to run at least a portion of their workloads in their own on-premise datacentres. Oracle’s advanced autonomous database is now available on-premise bringing a complete cloud experience for these sophisticated environments.” said Shireen Pillay, senior sales cloud leader for technology, Oracle South Africa.

“Our customers can build the cloud solution that best fits their requirements and budget. Companies of all sizes have moved to Oracle Cloud for its superior technology, price performance advantages, and dedication to partnering with businesses on their cloud journeys. First-generation clouds are built on decade-old technology.

“Oracle’s second generation cloud provides significant advantages, including the world’s first and only autonomous database, multi-cloud strategy, a unique shared responsibility security model, and an efficient architecture, which, paired with superior economics, is saving customers not only millions of rands, but 2x better compute price and performance compared to AWS.”

“Cloud is the game changer, especially now in the light of Covid-19, and local loadshedding. While South Africa has previously been a bit slow in terms of its cloud maturity levels, this has now changed dramatically and adoption has become much more prevalent. Cloud also helps overcome the challenges of working from home, making business continuity possible.”

“There is also a heightened security risk due to increased homeworking. Oracle provides visibility into cloud application usage and uses machine learning to detect when users take unusual or risky actions. The security technology is automated, architected-in, self-patching, and always on.”

“In a market where multi-cloud solutions are run, we partner with customers to ensure that their cloud is tailored their way. Ultimately having multiple cloud vendors (Microsoft and VMWare) gives the customer choice and control over their own technology environment. And security is never compromised.”

Rahul Pawar, vice president, product management, Commvault mentioned that they are happy to join forces with Oracle and VMware, the key benefits of this partnership provides – ease, scalability, security, and cost – perfectly align with the leading features of our products, making this a winning combination for customers.

In addition, Chris Pasternak, Accenture Global Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Lead said that “now our clients have yet another option to help quickly move Oracle workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through the simplicity of tools like vMotion.”

“For organisations today, they need to dig deep with their cloud partner to understand how cloud technology can enable continuity, while building resiliency and addressing cost reductions. There is no one-size-fits all solution,” concluded Pillay.

This article was published in partnership with Oracle.