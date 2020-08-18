Business Listings – The best way to manage your company’s online profile and get more customers

90% of consumers find a local business online, which is why it is crucial that your company’s information is listed correctly on all of the more than 50 platforms commonly used by potential customers.

These platforms include Google, Facebook, Bing, Waze, GPS systems, and Apple Maps – just to mention a few.

However, taking care of all your listings on all these directories, sites, and social networks can be overwhelming.

While the platforms offer businesses the capability to present their details for free, users are required to add their information manually for each instance.

Maintaining a single business listing that contains all the information about your business – such as your company name, address, phone number, trading hours and more – is one of the best ways to address this.

Business Listings from Aria Technologies Africa

The goal of local business listings is to make your business more searchable online.

Ensuring that your listings are complete and consistent across various platforms is crucial for improving your search rankings, increasing your online reach among prospects, and for building credibility.

Building your citations manually can be tricky though, as it is extremely time-consuming and arduous to ensure consistency and prevent mistakes.

This is where automated location data management services such as Aria Tech’s Business Listings come in.

With Aria Tech’s solution, you’ll be able to enter your business’s information only once and allow the system to push the data to all the necessary platforms.

Business Listings offers the following features:

More online and offline traffic to your business.

Improved SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and both online and offline findability.

Higher rankings on search engines by continuously refreshing and publishing your business data on all channels.

Consistent location and business information on 50+ directories and GPS systems.

Save time and the hassle of managing online information on numerous channels.

The solution also provides a platform which lets business owners track interactions with listings in real-time.

This allows them to see statistics like the number of times the website link and phone number were clicked, the requested driving directions to your business location, and how often the location was viewed on search engines.

The image below illustrates how this feature would typically work.

Business Listings packages start from R2,538.00 excl. VAT per location per year.

This article was published in partnership with Aria Technologies.