Excellent news for South African tech companies as lockdown rules lifted

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced South Africa is moving to alert level 2, which will see the resumption of economic activity across most industries.

This is excellent news for South African IT and telecoms companies, which will benefit as more businesses open and require ICT services and support.

The initial demand came from companies looking to support their employees working from home, but this is now changing.

Change in marketing strategies

One of the biggest changes which the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown brought is the acceleration of digital transformation among local companies.

This extended beyond using digital platforms to improve business efficiency – it has also changed the way companies market their products.

A recent survey showed that most companies are now prioritising online and digital channels. This is not surprising, considering the increase in Internet usage in recent months.

83% of tech companies said they are now prioritising online marketing and are moving budgets to this medium.

It is also interesting that 59% of companies said they plan to increase their marketing spend after the lockdown has ended to capture the increase in IT spending.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.