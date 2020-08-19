Become an Aruba Instant On reseller with Axiz

By Traci Maynard

Small businesses are increasingly adopting wireless access points and Ethernet switches that offer great performance and reliability at an attractive price point.

These businesses are prioritising easy deployment and powerful management software when choosing which products and services to use.

This is why Axiz is proud to be associated with leading Hewlett-Packard Enterprise company Aruba, which offers connectivity products that fulfil these priorities for small businesses.

Aruba Instant On is a comprehensive networking and connectivity solution that is designed for businesses with limited IT staff.

It is affordable, easy to set up, and provides blazing fast, secure connectivity – everything a small business needs.

Benefits during COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on businesses is impossible to ignore, and small businesses with limited IT staff have been particularly hard hit.

Despite not having an extensive IT department to assist with the process, these businesses have still had to transition to the work-from-home model.

Aruba Instant On helps these businesses to solve this challenge by providing customers with high-performance products to optimise their home connections.

Benefits include:

Consistent, fast connectivity with business-grade technology.

Better video conferencing calls by prioritising apps like Zoom and Skype.

Wi-Fi coverage all over a house or office.

Secure network access.

Aruba Instant On products also provide users with industry-leading security and reliability – which is crucial when implementing remote working.

Become a reseller

Axiz’s team of solutions experts are available to help you become an Aruba Instant On reseller.

Their extensive knowledge of Aruba’s products and solutions will provide you with key insights to deliver the ideal networking environments to your customers.

The Axiz service offerings include installation and start-up services for the full range of Aruba networking products to help kick start your customers’ Aruba experience.

In addition, Axiz can help all partners become Aruba certified, which will empower you to take advantage of growth over time in the mobile, cloud, and IoT segments.

By joining the best-in-class partner program – the Aruba Partner Ready for Networking Program – and working with Axiz’s team of experts, partners will be able to grow their businesses by enabling their customers to deliver amazing experiences.

This article was published in partnership with Axiz Aruba.