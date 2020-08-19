How to get a smartphone app for your business

Having a great smartphone app is critical for companies to grow and prosper in the new business environment.

Without a strong mobile strategy, a business will lose ground to its competitors and struggle in the post-COVID-19 world.

With the rapid growth of smartphone usage in South Africa in particular, a well-designed smartphone app is now a must-have for many businesses.

Smartphone apps improve communication with clients, create customer loyalty, and give a company a competitive edge.

It is also crucial for a business to have their smartphone app on the home screen of their clients’ smartphones – as it is the best marketing real estate you can get.

This is why many businesses are investing in new smartphone apps, or improving on their current apps.

It is not only online business-to-consumer apps like Uber and Airbnb which are changing the way people interact with companies, however.

Many businesses have launched their own internal apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

This is particularly important in the current environment where remote working has become the norm.

Internal company apps offer secure communications, company alerts, location-based task tracking, and task automation.

Building an app for your company

To build a new smartphone app is a daunting task for many businesses, who often do not know where to start.

