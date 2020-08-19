Flexibility key to thriving in a dynamic market

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to quickly revise your service capabilities to reflect sudden, dramatic changes in the market was regarded simply as a ‘nice to have’.

However, this changed dramatically with the arrival of COVID-19 and the introduction of working and lifestyle measures designed to combat its spread.

These have had a significant impact upon capacity demands, contributing to a reported 70% rise in daily Skype usage, a 26 million increase in Netflix subscriptions and a 10% increase in active Facebook users.

Perhaps never before has the value in being able to deal effectively with rapidly increasing traffic volumes been more powerfully or clearly illustrated to OTTs, content players, carriers, mobile network operators, and ISPs.

Bespoke service packages offer scalability and flexibility

Working with a hyperscale network wholesaler such as WIOCC gives service providers the benefit of tailored service packages that not only meet their current technical and commercial requirements, but also provide the flexibility and scalability to accommodate rapid capacity, access, and reach adjustments to meet changing needs.

WIOCC recently upgraded an existing client’s bandwidth by 100 Gbps – domestic backhaul from Johannesburg and international capacity to the United Kingdom – in just seven days to meet increased demand from end-users.

Following the latest enhancements to its 16Tbps-ready national hyperscale network in South Africa, capacity wholesaler WIOCC has the network infrastructure, technology and commercial flexibility that allows businesses to quickly benefit from sudden rises in end-user demand.

It has greatly expanded its metropolitan area coverage, constructed a new fibre ring in the North-East region with PoPs in Polokwane and Nelspruit, and extended its cross-border connectivity into Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

WIOCC’s clients can also take advantage of OTN technology to cost-effectively configure wavelengths to carry different protocols – ethernet, SDH, IP – to end-users over a single service path.

Benefit from a unique connectivity proposition

Service providers can be more responsive to their customers’ changing needs by taking advantage of WIOCC’s unique connectivity proposition:

An extensive, flexible and scalable hyperscale national network offering circuits up to 100Gbps, more than 70 on-net PoPs and 30 national PoPs.

Expanded metropolitan area coverage including Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, East London, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, and Pretoria.

High-capacity international connectivity via east and west coast subsea cables.

“Whenever I approach WIOCC with a new connectivity request, they invest the time to understand precisely all aspects of our, often unique, connectivity requirement so they can develop a bespoke solution which meets our exceptional needs.” – Richardt Dannhauser, COO Developing Markets, Internet Solutions.

Business agility pays dividends

This article was published in partnership with WIOCC.