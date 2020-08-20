How lockdown has affected new and used car prices in South Africa

The lockdown in South Africa is having a significant impact on our lives in so many ways, and the new and used car markets are no exceptions.

Before we look at how the lockdown has affected new and used car prices, however, let’s look at important steps to take when buying a car.

Beware of unscrupulous dealers

Buying a new car which has just come off the showroom floor and purchasing a used vehicle requires consideration.

It is common knowledge that a new car has not been anywhere else except the factory and dealership, but when it comes to purchasing a used car, it’s harder to pinpoint exactly how the car was handled by the previous owner.

It is important to look for any possible hidden areas of damage or wear and tear.

You don’t want to buy something that will cause you much financial trouble.

Only work with reputable dealers

Life is like that – there are often a few rotten apples that spoil the rest, but there are many dealerships out there which have an excellent reputation and can be trusted.

To make sure you don’t get one of the rotten apples, ensure there are checks and balances in place and that you have some sort of safety net, should your used vehicle suddenly develop problems.

You don’t have to buy a brand-new car

Many people are under the impression that if you want quality, you must buy brand-new.

Let us dispel this myth.

You can have just as much success with a used car and enjoy the same quality and confidence that you would have with a new car.

Some dealerships have an approved pre-owned category

When a used car passes strict evaluation standards, it will appear for sale as an approved pre-owned car.

A vehicle that fails to pass the test will not be allowed to be sold in this category.

Some dealerships realise that their reputation is at stake. After all, if a dealer is not up to standard word-of-mouth will spread the news quickly, especially in today’s digital age.

What guarantee is there with an approved used car?

An approved used car usually comes with a guarantee of its quality and service history.

Find out from the dealership if existing guarantees can be extended.

Look at the used car market

Dealerships are offering approved used cars that are reliable, but with reduced prices and at reduced interest rates.

What will the supply and demand be like now?

As new car prices rise due to the weaker rand, the demand for used cars will increase, and this can affect their prices.

Do some homework before buying a car

Go to various dealers that sell new and used vehicles and find out all about their price structures.

Soon a picture will begin to crystallise, and you will know what your financial options are.

What is the current trend?

A prominent trend we are currently seeing is that people are eagerly looking for vehicles under R250,000.

Buying a more affordable car under lockdown makes sense, as the monthly instalments and car insurance premiums will be that much lower.

If you are looking for affordable car insurance, PMD is the insurer to contact.

Sources

