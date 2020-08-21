Protect your business and employees with HP’s powerful Proactive Security

As businesses grow their digital presence and rely more on connected technologies, they must remain wary of the ever-present and increasing threat of cyberattacks.

According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 43% of cyberattacks targeted small and medium-sized businesses.

For this reason, it is essential that even small businesses ensure security functions scale to protect their systems and data.

Failure to do so could expose confidential company, employee, and customer information – which can impede your ability to conduct business, cause serious financial losses, and damage the business’s reputation.

With threats like malware and phishing attacks also constantly evolving, signature-based antivirus products – which are intermittently updated – are no longer suitable.

HP Proactive Security

To serve the requirement for agile security, HP launched Proactive Security – which provides enhanced protection against downloaded files and links in emails, chat applications, and external USB devices.

The solution leverages advanced threat-protection technologies and is delivered as a pre-configured, out-of-the-box security package that is bundled with devices.

This makes it the perfect option for small and medium businesses who have few IT resources and can’t afford to spend as much on in-house security expertise as large enterprises.

Anti-malware capability

HP Proactive Security boasts advanced deep learning anti-malware protection, which is capable of detecting both known and previously unseen threats.

It provides protection against static malware files and file-less threats – and can detect malware evasion techniques.

With a cloud-based reputation analysis of files, your business won’t have to constantly update signatures to ensure your software can recognise and handle the latest threats.

Real-time threat isolation

The solution also features real-time protection for browsing and communication channels, including email and chat.

It then adds the capability for the whitelisting of certain websites to allow employees to access them, and protects against malicious file downloads.

Furthermore, Proactive Security will isolate email attachments and protect your employees from opening documents sent through phishing attacks.

Security analytics and managed services

With HP TechPulse included, businesses have a one-stop dashboard that provides a holistic view of their device protection status plus detailed findings on attempted and blocked attacks.

In addition, customers also receive continuous analysis of threats thanks to HP’s specialised security experts. This helps your business strengthen its security position and stay ahead of attacks.

Get Proactive Security now

HP Proactive Security creates multi-layer protection for your employees, without adding barriers to their productivity.

With this product, your business can turn its endpoints from its biggest risk to its best defence.

