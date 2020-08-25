Why your employees need Business Broadband LTE from MTN

MTN Business has helped South African businesses – and their employees – stay connected during the national lockdown thanks to their “work from home” LTE broadband bundles.

These LTE bundles are particularly effective for SMEs and ensure their employees are equipped to stay productive while working from home.

Why your employees need reliable connectivity

Reliable connectivity has become one of the most important considerations for South African SMEs today.

If your employees do not have access to reliable, fast Internet connections, their productivity will be affected and your business will suffer.

Conversely, if they have access to great connectivity, research shows that employees are actually more effective when working from home.

Prodoscore research on remote working found that worker productivity increased by 47% year-on-year during March and April 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns were in full effect.

This research further showed that email activity was up by 57%, while CRM system activity was up by 176%.

This reveals that remote working may not just be a necessity during the lockdown – it may be an avenue to improved productivity in the long-term.

What to look for in remote working connectivity solutions

There are several key factors to consider when providing work-from-home employees with an LTE broadband solution.

Firstly, it is important they have a reliable and affordable data plan.

Capped plans are more affordable than uncapped alternatives and ensure that your employees don’t use excessive amounts of data for non-work purposes.

Affordability can also be optimised through data bundles that are available exclusively during work hours.

Beyond these data requirements, it is also important that your employees have Wi-Fi-enabled LTE routers which offer strong connectivity – at least CAT 6 – as this makes connecting and using smartphones, laptops, and tablets easy.

MTN Business Broadband LTE

MTN’s Business Broadband LTE packages offer all the above on the country’s best LTE network.

MTN LTE bundles are available on flexible contract terms – either 1, 6, 12, or 24 months.

Pricing is extremely affordable for your business and includes both anytime data and work express data – which is usable between 08:00 and 17:00.

By having access to this superior connectivity solution, your employees will be empowered to be more productive and will keep your business running smoothly during the lockdown and beyond.

