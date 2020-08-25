Why it is necessary to be a security-first business

It’s happening a lot these days. Call it, “the story of the hour.”

Businesses are embracing the 4IR because of a virus. Offices are being exchanged for bedrooms and dining room tables. Money is being saved on rent.

“We’re going remote,” business leaders say. Many business leaders also say their teams are more productive and harmonious than ever, but very few of them are saying, “we’re more secure” – and that’s because they aren’t.

It’s inspiring to play with new tech and ways of connecting our organisations. It feels innovative. But for all the new methods of how we are running our businesses now, the burning question remains. Are you secure?

With the increase of remote access work, there is an increase in the threats that come with it.

It won’t happen to me

Business leaders seem to believe that their businesses will be the exception when it comes to cybersecurity.

There’s a notion that they’re impervious to it. But feelings of safety in the face of hard data are undone.

According to a global survey by Sophos – The State of Ransomware 2020 – 24% of organisations surveyed in South Africa witnessed a significant ransomware attack in the last 12 months, and 27% of organisations hit by ransomware admitted to paying the ransom.

These are not just stats pulled from a website, it is from the proverbial horse’s mouth.

In years of networking and cybersecurity, we have seen ransomware attacks with our own eyes ranging from small to large, and in most cases, it should have been avoided.

Most ransomware stories start and end off the same. It’s only the company name that changes in the story.

Are you a ransomware disaster waiting to happen? Or are you a business ready to flourish in our new space where everything is connected?

A business running today without proper safety measures in place is a sitting-duck.

There may be “experts” telling you to use remote desktop during COVID. Don’t! That is bad advice.

Here’s a free tip: Stop allowing remote access via remote desktop directly from the Internet. This is ransomware waiting to happen. It’s not a question of if, it’s just a matter of time.

Innovation without security makes you a target for threats. The amount of poor advice doing the rounds out there is unreal, and once you’re hit, curing the case is very difficult.

There will never be a cure for threats, they are constantly evolving, and your security posture should be too.

There is no silver bullet or one-size-fits-all security solution – you must prevent, you should never have to cure.

We’ve seen it with our own eyes

If you’re not in the cyber-security industry, you’re most likely not exposed to the chaos that is sweeping through South African companies.

Municipalities, multi-million-rand companies, and SMEs alike. The bigger players often have money to attempt to rectify post-breach or pay ransoms, but what if you don’t have that kind of funding?

Prevention is your golden key, and security-first posture your golden rule. Thinking you’re secure and knowing you’re secure is not the same thing.

What do we do to let you know you’re secure? What process do we follow to make you a security-first business? We use world-class technologies to secure all entry points into your organisation – endpoint, network, and cloud.

We know every inch of your network, technically and intimately.

This is why we take the approach to go on a journey with our clients. We make sure your security needs are met everywhere on your network. Adamant that correct policies are upheld and followed with best practice. We entrench a security-first posture.

Checksum Network Security Services exists to ensure you don’t become another statistic. We are your peace-of-mind in a business-world of threats.

This article was published in partnership with CNSS.