Vox offers Coopers ES pest-free connections

Coopers Environmental Science (Coopers ES) is a pest control company which offers a range of products for the professional pest control industry, the grain storage industry, and is a reseller of pesticides for homeowners.

Their approach in designing products is to think of the environment first – which means all their technologies are innovative and fresh introductions to the market; but most importantly, their products are ahead of the game, create healthier environments, and ensure food security.

Industry

Pest control is essential to the protection of the environment as well as public health.

According to a story reported by Times Live, the Chinese Pest Control Association believes that a rapidly-warming planet‚ increasing pace of urbanisation, and booming trade and tourism have led to an increase in disease-carrying organisms.

This supports the point that effective pest control is needed to improve the quality of life for people in Southern Africa and the world over.

Challenge

Tienie Jordaan, the Financial Director of Coopers ES, said the company needed to upgrade and streamline its systems in order to give their clients better service.

Their priorities were creating an integrated system, improving service levels and reducing costs, connecting all business units to an online live platform, ensuring system high-availability, and IT security to safeguard against cyber-attacks and cyber-insecurities.

Business Solution

The Wide Area Network deployment with dual last-mile connectivity – in conjunction with integrated voice services, managed firewall, and backups – have helped Coopers ES to achieve their cost savings and upgraded ICT requirements.

“We have also been able to streamline business practices,” Jordaan said.

Overall experience with Vox

“Vox has impressive service levels – a high quality of network performance and after-sale backup. From the project management to the relationship with your project manager,” said Jordaan.

“We have a one-on-one relationship with Vox, and the relationship manager is efficient – on a monthly basis he contacts us to monitor feedback and report on our improvements.”

This personalised account management made a difference in ensuring that things ran smoothly and that any challenges were dealt with efficiently.

This article was published in partnership with Vox.