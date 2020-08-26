Start selling South Africa’s leading VoIP PBX system and increase your IT company’s profits today

Euphoria Telecom is proud to have built an industry-leading cloud-based VoIP PBX business phone solution.

This system has over 200 powerful features that have been expertly designed to save businesses of all sizes money, while improving their overall operating efficiency. Euphoria also offers a comprehensive Contact Centre suite.

To help expand the reach of this ground-breaking system, Euphoria has created a growing network of resellers around South Africa.

These resellers can quickly increase their revenue when they partner with Euphoria to resell its popular VoIP solution.

Strong performance

“Our Reseller Department has been going for five years and is continuing to go from strength to strength,” says Euphoria.

This is thanks to the hard work Euphoria’s Reseller Department puts in to ensure its resellers perform well.

“Our Reseller team is supportive, efficient and friendly,” says Euphoria.

Resellers are given full training on the Euphoria system, and each reseller receives their own dedicated account manager.

Ideal resellers for Euphoria Telecom are established IT or tech companies that have a solid client base and a staff contingent that can offer customer support for the system.

Become a reseller

Euphoria is looking for new resellers in:

Pretoria / Centurion

JHB and surrounds (including Krugersdorp)

Durban / Pietermaritzburg

Kimberley / Nelspruit / Bloemfontein

Port Elizabeth / East London / George

Cape Town / Paarl / Somerset West / Overberg

To contact Euphoria Telecom about becoming a reseller, please complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Euphoria Telecom.