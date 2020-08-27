Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched in South Africa – Buy it now

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now available in South Africa, offering high-end users the latest in cutting-edge smartphone technology.

These include high refresh-rate displays, all-day battery life, and a powerful S-Pen stylus with exceptionally fast response times.

The smartphones also include support for 5G connectivity, which allows for higher-bandwidth, lower-latency mobile connections.

This is great news for South Africans, as Vodacom and MTN have both launched mobile 5G networks in the country – allowing users to take advantage of the impressive connection speeds delivered by the technology.

Camera

A great feature offered by the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the powerful camera.

The Galaxy Note 20 boasts a triple-camera system that comprises a 64MP primary camera sensor supplemented by two 12MP lenses.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sports an even more impressive system, with a 108MP primary camera sensor that can shoot 8K video at 24 frames-per-second.

The S-Pen which slots into and charges within the bottom of both smartphones has also been greatly improved, with its response time drastically improved.

New features in Samsung Notes mean using the S-Pen is easier and more powerful than ever before, and improved integration with Microsoft applications see the Galaxy Note 20 work better with Windows PCs.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Note 20 is available in three colours – Grey, Green, and Mystic Bronze – while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in Mystic Bronze, Black, and White.

The 4G and 5G versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are available in South Africa, as well as the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

These are priced as follows on the Samsung South Africa Online Store:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – R20,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G – R23,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – R32,999

Customers who order the Galaxy Note 20 from the official online store before 30 September can get 24 months of Samsung Care+ for R499 once-off.

Galaxy Note 20 buyers will also receive four free months of YouTube Premium.

For more information, visit the Samsung South Africa website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.