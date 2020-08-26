Get free training on respiratory support for COVID-19 patients

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, is accelerating in the southern hemisphere.

As there is currently no available vaccine or treatment, the survival of patients with severe COVID-19 is dependent on supportive therapy.

These patients require care such as oxygen therapy, intubation, and ventilation when presenting with complications such as bilateral pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Distress

Syndrome (ARDS), multiple organ failure, and cardiac complications.

To respond to the anticipated need for such supportive therapy, the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) School of Health Sciences is offering an online part-time short course on respiratory support.

This will help healthcare professionals update and refresh their knowledge around all aspects of providing respiratory support.

Course content

The course is accredited according to the HPCSA’s Medical and Dental Board Guidelines for Healthcare Professionals for 11 Clinical CEUs and 2 Ethical CEUs on Level 2.

The following content will be covered in the course:

Module 1: Introduction to respiratory support in COVID-19 patients.

Module 2: Procedures to minimise risk of contamination and transmission.

Module 3: Non-invasive respiratory support procedures.

Module 4: Understanding lung physiology, ventilation strategies, and how to intubate in COVID-19.

Module 5: Ventilator settings. Know how to set the ventilator in different clinical settings.

Module 6: Monitoring patients on respiratory support.

Module 7: Ethical issues in respiratory support.

In order to pass, participants will have to complete an MCQ assessment component for each module and achieve at least 70%.

Upon completion, the successful participants will be awarded with a certificate of completion.

The course is available for free to all African medical professionals whose scope of practice allows them to provide respiratory support for patients, including the following:

Medical Doctors (MPs)

Intern Doctors (INs)

Clinical Associates

Registered / Professional Nurses

Emergency Care Practitioners (ECPs)

Paramedics (ANTs)

Upon completion of the course, you will be able to:

Describe the need and indications for respiratory support within the context of COVID-19.

Implement procedures to minimise contamination and transmission of COVID-19 in respiratory support activities.

Discuss in detail indications and procedures for non-invasive and mechanical ventilation in COVID-19.

Analyse ventilator settings in the management of patients on mechanical ventilation referring to specific clinical settings and case studies, and relate where indicated to specific ventilator brands.

Monitor patients on respiratory support, and describe troubleshooting and solutions related to mechanical ventilation in COVID-19.

The FPD is a leading healthcare training institution in South Africa, which is registered with the Department of Education as a Private Higher Education Institution.

Its free course is made possible thanks to funding provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Right to Care, a leading regional health systems strengthening organisation.

