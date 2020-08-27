The new Doogee X95 smartphone – Bigger, better, faster, and more affordable

Are you looking for a smartphone with all the bells and whistles, but at a better price?

Then the new Doogee X95, one of the best budget smartphones in South Africa at the moment, is what you need.

Enjoy vibrant colours and stunning clarity with a 6.52-inch waterdrop high-resolution screen, with a 95% screen to body ratio.

Other great features include a massive 4,350mAh battery that will last all day, and with Fast Charging it can be recharged within 30 minutes.

Additionally, you can look forward to top-quality photos and videos, as it sports a triple-lens rear camera and one front camera. It also offers facial recognition, as well as night mode in the new Android 10 Go Operating System.

When tested against 7 other budget smartphones, these were the results:

A bigger screen than all 7 other budget smartphones

A bigger battery than 6 of the other models

A better camera than 5 of the rest

A faster processor that 4 other smartphones in the same price range

Doogee is a global smartphone brand with a reputation of quality, innovation, and design excellence, and Cash Crusaders have the exclusive distribution rights for this international brand.

With an attractive launch price of R1,599, the Doogee X95 knocks the competition out of the park when it comes to value-for-money.

It’s available in elegant black, blue, or green options.

Specifications

Doogee X95 OS Android 10.0 Q Display 6.52-inch 1200 x 540 HD IPS Processor Quad core MT6737V /WA RAM 2GB Storage 16GB Front Camera 5MP Wide-angle lens Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Wide-angle lens, LED Flash up to 720p / 30fps Biometrics Facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, touch-focus, face detection, GPS, G-sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, FM Radio Network 4G Battery 4,350mAh Rapid Charge

If you are keen to get your hands on a brand-new Doogee smart phone to enjoy quality at an affordable price, visit your nearest Cash Crusaders store today.

This article was published in partnership with Cash Crusaders.