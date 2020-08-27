ADSL is getting cut off next week – You need to move to fibre now

Openserve will terminate ADSL and copper services in areas which are covered by its fibre network on Tuesday, 1 September.

The company said the move is part of its drive to upgrade services to next-generation technologies and reduce infrastructure duplication.

What this means for ADSL users in areas with fibre coverage is that they have to move to fibre.

While it is somewhat disruptive, it is ultimately a positive development as fibre is superior to copper-based ADSL.

Fibre offers much higher speeds and lower latency than ADSL, it is more stable and reliable, and it is not attractive to copper thieves.

It also offers better value-for-money than ADSL. An uncapped fibre service is cheaper than a comparable ADSL or VDSL connection.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.