Absa Family Banking – Get great benefits and better value with bundled banking

Family plays an important role in our foundations and our growth, and is closely linked to how we navigate life.

The way individuals define family differs and is not limited to biological connections, however.

In our own right as individuals, we all have family – whether it’s in the form of friends, partners, or extended relatives.

Absa cares about our customers and considers them family, as we have a vested interest in their wellbeing.

Absa’s Family Banking is therefore designed for the whole family, offering better banking value and benefits in a bundled package.

This offering acknowledges what family means to each individual, with recognition for both the formal and informal connections – and with our family banking products and services, we do more so you can.

Below is a look at the benefits Family Banking members can expect. Please note that the offering may differ based on the exact make-up of your family.

Primary and secondary spouse

With Absa’s Family Banking suite, the primary spouse will receive a Premium bank account or Gold value bundle that comes with up to R10,000 retrenchment and disability cover, and a lumpsum death benefit up to R25,000.

Additionally, the minimum sum assured on standalone funeral cover is R15,000.

All this value is included in the account’s monthly service fee.

The secondary spouse then receives everything that the primary spouse gets for half the monthly service fee.

Where a Gold value bundle customer has also taken up a standalone funeral cover of R10,000 or more for themselves and their children, Absa includes an additional R5,000 funeral cover for free.

Children

For children below the age of 19 years, Absa offers a free MegaU account which provides a selected set of transactions.

The Absa customer pays no additional monthly fees for this account.

Additionally, the account comes with a number of value-added services such as free vouchers to use at popular restaurants, data bundles, and to access a range of kid’s activities.

Seniors

Family members who are 55 years and older then qualify for Seniors status and can take up a Prosperity cheque account which is priced to suit their needs.

Absa will also pay back up to R500 in fee rebates if the account holder maintains a qualifying balance in one of the nominated interest-bearing accounts.

This is over and above the interest they will earn on those accounts.

Bank on Me

To tie it all together, Absa offers Bank on Me for free to any one of the family members.

This allows one person to sponsor banking fees and charges for other members of the family.

These features are only a sneak peek of Absa’s full Family Banking offering – Learn more about Absa Family Banking.

Authorised Financial Services Provider. Registered Credit Provider Reg No NCRCP7.

This article was published in partnership with Absa.