ESET awards top-performing partners for 2020

Cybersecurity solutions leader ESET South Africa recently hosted its Partner Awards virtually to honour its top-performing partners.

The awards recognise top-performing partners in the channel for their innovation, leadership, contribution, and commitment to growing their business and the ESET brand in Southern Africa.

The awards are divided into categories that identify partners that excelled in sales, revenue, and service.

The purpose of the ESET Partner Awards is not only to share in the success of ESET partners, however, but to also introduce their new partner programme and the benefits of being an ESET partner throughout South Africa and Namibia.

“From a South African perspective, we are really pushing along with ESET global, our MSP type programme and cloud product which was introduced over a year ago really is flying,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, ESET CEO.

“As ESET Southern Africa, we will continue to bring these amazing benefits that ESET global have provided.”

ESET also aims to focus on service delivery, which includes their strong technical team that continues to evolve through training and sales certification – but most importantly through their partner programme.

“Our main focus is to bring the best service to our partners in terms of account management to grow with them as partners in South Africa and Namibia, and we’re excited to award those that have done so well in the past year and to motivate the rest for the coming year.”

Award winners

This year, the awards were divided into two categories – regional and national.

The winners of the 2020 ESET Partner Awards are listed below.

Category Winner Regional Newcomer Sales Champion Gauteng – Thalani Technology Systems Western Cape and Namibia – PC Nation South Africa KZN and Eastern Cape –Rocarm (PTY) Ltd Regional Consumer Sales Champion Gauteng – Afrihost (PTY) Ltd Western Cape and Namibia – Complete Office KZN and Eastern Cape – Computer World Regional MSP Sales Champion Gauteng – Lan Logix Western Cape and Namibia – Cyberlogic (PTY) Ltd KZN and Eastern Cape – Network Associates Regional SMB Sales Champion Gauteng – AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd Western Cape and Namibia – ABIT Solutions KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN Regional Cloud Sales Champion Gauteng – Hambisana Technologies Western Cape and Namibia – Bidvest Namibia IT (PTY) Ltd KZN and Eastern Cape –CodeSphere Systems Regional Small Enterprise Sales Champion Gauteng – BVI Network Security Services Western Cape and Namibia – Synch CC KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN Regional Sales Growth Revenue Champion (Revenue<100k) Gauteng – Seathuthuka Trading Western Cape and Namibia – Trinet Africa KZN and Eastern Cape – Mytronics Technology Regional Sales Growth Revenue Champion (Revenue>100k) Gauteng – Digital Maintenance Trading Western Cape and Namibia – Axon Business Solutions KZN and Eastern Cape – Thusa Business Support Regional Top New Sales Champion Gauteng – SPLS Consultants Western Cape and Namibia – Sisonke Software Solutions KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN Regional Highest Revenue Gauteng – BVI Network Security Services Western Cape and Namibia – Gravit8 IT KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN National Newcomer Sales Champion Rocarm (PTY) Ltd National Consumer Sales Champion Afrihost (PTY) Ltd National MSP Sales Champion Cyberlogic (PTY) Ltd National SMB Sales Champion First Technology KZN National Cloud Sales Champion Bidvest Namibia IT (PTY) Ltd National Small Enterprise Sales Champion First Technology Group National Sales Growth Champion (Revenue<100k) Seathuthuka Trading National Sales Growth Champion (Revenue>100k) Digital Maintenance Trading National Top New Sales SPLS Consultants National Highest Revenue First Technology Group

This article was published in partnership with ESET.