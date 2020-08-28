Presented by ESET

ESET awards top-performing partners for 2020

28 August 2020

Cybersecurity solutions leader ESET South Africa recently hosted its Partner Awards virtually to honour its top-performing partners.

The awards recognise top-performing partners in the channel for their innovation, leadership, contribution, and commitment to growing their business and the ESET brand in Southern Africa.

The awards are divided into categories that identify partners that excelled in sales, revenue, and service.

The purpose of the ESET Partner Awards is not only to share in the success of ESET partners, however, but to also introduce their new partner programme and the benefits of being an ESET partner throughout South Africa and Namibia.

“From a South African perspective, we are really pushing along with ESET global, our MSP type programme and cloud product which was introduced over a year ago really is flying,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, ESET CEO.

“As ESET Southern Africa, we will continue to bring these amazing benefits that ESET global have provided.”

ESET also aims to focus on service delivery, which includes their strong technical team that continues to evolve through training and sales certification – but most importantly through their partner programme.

“Our main focus is to bring the best service to our partners in terms of account management to grow with them as partners in South Africa and Namibia, and we’re excited to award those that have done so well in the past year and to motivate the rest for the coming year.”

Award winners

This year, the awards were divided into two categories – regional and national.

The winners of the 2020 ESET Partner Awards are listed below.

Category Winner
Regional Newcomer Sales Champion Gauteng – Thalani Technology Systems

Western Cape and Namibia – PC Nation South Africa

KZN and Eastern Cape –Rocarm (PTY) Ltd
Regional Consumer Sales Champion Gauteng – Afrihost (PTY) Ltd

Western Cape and Namibia – Complete Office

KZN and Eastern Cape – Computer World
Regional MSP Sales Champion Gauteng – Lan Logix

Western Cape and Namibia – Cyberlogic (PTY) Ltd

KZN and Eastern Cape – Network Associates
Regional SMB Sales Champion Gauteng – AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Western Cape and Namibia – ABIT Solutions

KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN
Regional Cloud Sales Champion Gauteng – Hambisana Technologies

Western Cape and Namibia – Bidvest Namibia IT (PTY) Ltd

KZN and Eastern Cape –CodeSphere Systems
Regional Small Enterprise Sales Champion Gauteng – BVI Network Security Services

Western Cape and Namibia – Synch CC

KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN
Regional Sales Growth Revenue Champion (Revenue<100k) Gauteng – Seathuthuka Trading

Western Cape and Namibia – Trinet Africa

KZN and Eastern Cape – Mytronics Technology
Regional Sales Growth Revenue Champion (Revenue>100k) Gauteng – Digital Maintenance Trading

Western Cape and Namibia – Axon Business Solutions

KZN and Eastern Cape – Thusa Business Support
Regional Top New Sales Champion Gauteng – SPLS Consultants

Western Cape and Namibia – Sisonke Software Solutions

KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN
Regional Highest Revenue Gauteng – BVI Network Security Services

Western Cape and Namibia – Gravit8 IT

KZN and Eastern Cape – First Technology KZN
National Newcomer Sales Champion Rocarm (PTY) Ltd
National Consumer Sales Champion Afrihost (PTY) Ltd
National MSP Sales Champion Cyberlogic (PTY) Ltd
National SMB Sales Champion First Technology KZN
National Cloud Sales Champion Bidvest Namibia IT (PTY) Ltd
National Small Enterprise Sales Champion First Technology Group
National Sales Growth Champion (Revenue<100k) Seathuthuka Trading
National Sales Growth Champion (Revenue>100k) Digital Maintenance Trading
National Top New Sales SPLS Consultants
National Highest Revenue First Technology Group

This article was published in partnership with ESET.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
ESET awards top-performing partners for 2020