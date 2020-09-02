Hisense U8QF 4K ULED – The premium TV without a premium price tag

Hisense recently launched its new range of 4K ULED TVs in South Africa.

Their premium offering in this range is the U8QF, which comes packed with an advanced display, powerful sound, and a host of AI and smart features.

The U8QF also offers an exquisite design and an immersive viewing experience for true #BeautyBeyondTheScreen.

4K resolution and upscaling

The U8QF boasts a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, which provides over 8 million pixels for a crisp, detailed picture.

It also comes with Hisense’s UHD AI Upscaler, which turns non-4K content into near-4K resolution.

The feature works by calculating the colours of neighboring pixels and automatically upscales the image by multiplying and applying the correctly coloured pixels.

This results in immaculate detail, allowing you to enjoy 4K picture quality even with standard content.

Brilliant contrast and colour reproduction

With Full Array Local Dimming Pro, HDR technology, and a 1,000-nit peak brightness, the U8QF produces rich, deep blacks and astonishing highlights for brilliant contrast.

Its HDR10+ support then delivers up to 40-times brighter whites and 10-times darker blacks than conventional LED TVs.

It also comes with Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) which displays the primary colours of red, green, and blue in a more accurate form than typical LED TVs.

This means that red won’t appear ruby, crimson, or magenta, but will be displayed as true red – and the combination of high contrast and QDEF means the U8QF can produce over a billion colours.

Powerful sound

Great visuals are just one part of the optimal entertainment experience. Clear and loud audio is another essential element.

With the U8QF, you won’t have to splash out on a separate speaker system to enjoy high-quality sound, as it features a powerful built-in JBL system custom-made, tuned, and tested by expert HARMAN acoustic engineers.

Its 2 x 10W front-firing speakers produce loud volume and support Dolby Atmos simulated surround sound to immerse you in the scene.

Custom modes and smart features

For a tailored viewing experience, the TV features a range of modes which adjust the picture based on the content you are viewing.

The TV’s 120Hz native refresh rate makes fast-paced action appear smoother, which is of particular importance to avid sports fans and gamers.

Additionally, the U8QF features Hisense’s VIDAA U Smart TV interface, which offers support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Showmax, and DStv Now.

