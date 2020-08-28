Vodacom introduces Video Play Time bundles for streaming

With over 40 million Video Play purchases in 2019, Vodacom’s streaming service is certainly carving out its place in the Video on Demand landscape in South Africa – offering instant access to affordable entertainment content from blockbuster movies, popular series, and kids’ shows to music videos.

To provide Video Play users with more choice and greater simplicity in how they stream the content they love, Vodacom has introduced Video Play Time, which makes it extremely simple for users to watch their favourite content without the complexity of trying to figure out how much data they will need.

Video Play Time bundles are a unique, world-first solution that takes the guesswork out of data usage when streaming video over a mobile network.

For the first time ever, customers no longer have to try and guess how much data is needed to watch a movie or their favourite series.

Now they can simply purchase Video Play Time bundles in the Video Play App, based on how much time they want to stream their favourite movies or series.

How to use Video Play Time

If a customer wants to stream a movie that is 1 hour and 20 minutes, they simply go into the Video Play App and buy 1 hour and 20 minutes of Video Play Time – and can start streaming their movie without depleting their existing data bundle.

Video Play Time can be used to access unlimited series of health and fitness documentaries, news, gospel, Hollywood and South African movies, among many other interesting things to watch.

Blockbuster movies, including Bad Boys For Life, Interstellar and BlacKkKlansman are available on Video Play, along with binge-worthy series such Black-ish, The Fixer and The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Vodacom is more than just a telco. Our strategy is to expand our digital content platforms and strive to become a leading go-to brand for all things entertainment. With Time Bundles and Video Play’s flexible subscription model, customers are not tied down to long-term contracts and can watch what they want, when they want to,” said Zubair Munshi, Executive Head, Video Commercial, Vodacom.

More choice

Unlike other video on demand services, Video Play customers can choose from daily subscriptions (from as little as R5 a day), weekly subscriptions, or purchase blockbuster movies at a once-off fee without having to subscribe at all.

Adding Video Play Time to this flexible subscription model makes Video Play the most affordable video streaming solution available to users.

The service allows subscribers to watch trending content, regardless of location, on up to 5 devices on one profile.

With family members spending more time at home due to the nationwide lockdown, everyone will be able to keep up to date with their favourite shows and watch what they want on their own devices.

Easier data management

Video Play Time now makes it even easier to manage data usage and allow users to have simple streaming options using time instead of data.

Customers can check their Video Play Time balances on the Video Play App Balance view for summary and detailed views.

Video Time bundles are available on a once-off basis and can be purchased from the Video Play App.

Click here to find out more about Video Play Time .

For on-the-go binging, you can either download and register on the Video Play app from your app store, or register and sign in via the Video Play website.

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.