MyPlace – Simple, reliable and cost-effective smart home solutions

The MyPlace Smart Home Starter Pack, developed by Advantage Air, offers a revolutionary way to ensure your home is a place you love to spend your time.

It makes smart technology affordable by working with existing items in your home such as lights, garage doors, driveway gates, pool pumps, geysers, automated blinds, security alarms and other electrical components.

The system includes a wired-in tablet, a control box, and a connection box for 6 circuits – which gives you the ability to control 6 elements of your choice in your home.

The MyPlace Starter Pack also comes in modular form – which means you can add more control at any time to enhance your connected home – while the MyPlace App lets you control the smart elements in your home from your couch, office, or anywhere around the world.

Additionally, MyPlace scheduling allows you to schedule events such as switching items on and off for specific times. This feature is easy to use and makes managing your smart home even simpler.

One integrated system

Integrating MyPlace into your home is cost-effective and gives you access to other smart home products from Advantage Air.

For example, MyAir is Advantage Air’s signature air management solution which works with ducted air conditioning units.

It allows you to control up to 10 zones in your home individually, either from the wall-mounted hub or through the MyPlace App.

Scheduling, temperature monitoring both inside and outside your home, and a host of other features are available with MyAir, letting you prepare your home’s temperature for when you return from work or a day out.

Property values and future proofing

In South Africa, property prices are relatively low and have not grown significantly in years.

However, houses with Advantage Air’s Smart Home Solution installed have a bigger advantage because a smart home system is a major selling point for prospective home buyers.

By installing MyPlace, MyAir or MyLights, you are future-proofing your home.

With minimum use of hardware such as remotes, switches and complex circuitry, there is no need to worry about equipment becoming outdated. This leaves the system with minimum points of failure.

All updates on the MyPlace system are free for life, and you will have access to new features as they are released.

If you want to protect the value of your home and access practical everyday benefits, then the luxury of a smart home powered by Advantage Air is worth spending on.

This article was published in partnership with Advantage Air.