AC Direct – The online company that has revolutionised the air-conditioning industry

AC Direct is the largest online air-conditioning company in South Africa and has revolutionised the way you purchase an air conditioner.

You can now browse and purchase a wide range of air conditioners, swimming pool heat pumps, hot water heat pumps, air purifiers, water filtration systems, and much more from the ease of a laptop or smartphone.

Not only can you browse but you can purchase online, enjoy free delivery wherever you are and have a team install your purchase all within a matter of days.

Some of the ways AC Direct has revolutionised the air-conditioning industry are outlined below.

Easy-to-use online platform

AC Direct has a user-friendly website that shoppers can navigate through to find the perfect product to suit their needs.

With their virtual sales guide, “coolculator” and “poolculator” – you can confidently purchase a product from AC Direct from the comfort and ease of wherever you are.

AC Direct also provides a secure online payment portal backed by all major banks in South Africa, to give shoppers peace of mind.

Expert industry knowledge

AC Direct prides themselves in providing nothing less than expert industry knowledge.

The company has been in the industry for over 42 years and has designed, installed, and managed thousands of air conditioning projects, both big and small in every corner of the country.

With extensive knowledge in data centre air conditioning, the same precision and care is given to your conventional residential installation.

Each member of the team is not only qualified but has hands-on experience with everything air conditioning related. It is this industry experience and knowledge that sets AC Direct apart.

Best price guaranteed

At AC Direct, they strive to bring you the best deals on all their products.

They provide wholesale prices direct to the public and are also a trusted supplier to many small companies in their industry. It’s as simple as “Click, Pay, Install”.

They not only offer the best prices, but also offer the opportunity for you to contact them if you find a better price and they will beat that price!

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa

AC Direct doesn’t stop moving with the times and for that reason they understand that people live busy lives, so they strive to help make your life that one bit easier by delivering the products you purchase, straight to your door, for free.

AC Direct has an extensive network of courier companies throughout South Africa and deliver anywhere across the country, whether it is your apartment in Cape Town, your office in Johannesburg, or your farm in the middle of the Karoo.

Nationwide installation

Once you have purchased your aircon online, AC Direct offers the chance for you to purchase professional installation online.

AC Direct has over 150 experienced and qualified installation teams throughout South Africa consisting of experts ready to assist you to install your air conditioning unit and to provide you with the best service no matter where you are.

Exceptional customer service

The AC Direct team is equipped with a dedicated sales team with in-depth knowledge, service and maintenance teams, an in-house logistics team, and a full design team consisting of engineers, project managers, and draughtsman.

Each member of the team is passionate and committed to providing you with quality, value for money, and the best advice.

AC Direct has in-house systems designed for a streamlined process from purchase to delivery, to make sure there are no delays.

Keep an eye on AC Direct as they broaden their product offerings and shop online to enjoy the revolutionary AC Direct experience today.

This article was published in partnership with AC Direct.