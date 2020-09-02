Scoop – Brand new Cape Town warehouse and ongoing innovation

On Monday Scoop Distribution celebrated the highlight of a challenging but exciting year of growth and innovation as they opened the doors to their new, built-for-purpose premises in the Richmond Park development.

Having been one of the first distributors in South Africa to import and sell wireless products, their slogan “Your Network, Our Passion” goes unchallenged.

Today, almost 20 years later, the impressive upgrade to their Cape Town Distribution Centre reinforces their presence in the ICT industry.

The new building in Cape Town offers exciting features for an even more efficient, inviting customer experience – including an impressive 2,300m² warehouse which vastly increases the amount of stock holding at their Cape Town branch.

Newly-designed areas for customer, courier, and container dispatch enhances the efficiency of the flow of products into and out of the dispatch centre.

Customer engagement will further be facilitated with a state-of-the-art product training facility and the R&D and RMA testing centre allows their team of techies to engage and test the latest and greatest technology for continued product enhancement.

Though the move is an obvious highlight, Scoop’s evolution in terms of operational excellence is also worth a closer look.

“When you start the day with a challenge to yourself of ‘what can we do better?’, there is very little room for the ideology of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’,” said Scoop CMO Amelia van der Vyver.

Everybody likes being part of a success story and she makes no secret of the fact that her blood runs blue and orange.

“Scoop’s daily mantra ‘Keep it simple and customer focused’ has resulted in some exciting operational changes this year.”

Scoop customers spoilt for choice

Over the last few months, several new online transactional options were launched for Scoop customers.

“Because one size does not fit all, we addressed our customers’ vastly different operational realities by implementing three procurement models, which resulted in the integration of physical and virtual transacting”

Click and Deliver: A 100% online option, with order placement, payment, and shipping via their website. Click and Collect: Allows for online order placement and payment with the option to collect your order from their branches. In and Out: Caters for last-minute or emergency order-and-collection at their branches.

Additionally, a number of online payment options were added to their website.

Online ordering animation

“Being in the ICT industry the majority of our customers are proficient with technology, so online ordering is nothing new or challenging,” said Van der Vyver.

“However, to make the process even more fun and showcase some of the options available on our website we contacted the animators at Wagtale and had them produce a short informative video. The real-time stock and pricing per product and various shipping and payment options are showcased in a Scoop-style, simple, no-fuss quirky format.”

If you have any hesitation to use the web order facility, you can view a simple instructional video to boost your confidence and fill in the gaps.

Zero contact proof of delivery

When collecting orders from any of their branches, customers also no longer have to physically sign invoices.

By simply mounting a camera on their dispatch counter, they are now able to take an image of the customer’s ID which in turn links to an invoice number and is used as a POD (Proof of Delivery).

No more use of paper (the trees are smiling), no more clasping of pens and jamming of printers – it’s simple and safe.

Scoop’s move to their new premises and ongoing innovation proves that they are prepared and determined to remain responsive, robust, and resilient.

Their confident, positive outlook will undoubtedly encourage customers in the ICT industry to visit them at their new premises.

“We are truly grateful to our team and our customers for their contribution to our growth and success and we look forward to welcoming all at our new premises” – Team Scoop.

