Huawei MateBook D 15 – The best MacBook alternative for Windows users

If you want a laptop with the style of a MacBook Pro but you are a fan of Windows, Huawei’s new MateBook D 15 is exactly what you are looking for.

The MateBook D 15 sports a similar slim and sleek design to Apple’s notebooks, and Huawei has included a selection of impressive hardware inside its new lightweight laptop.

In terms of performance, the MateBook D 15’s powerful quad-core CPU and Radeon Vega graphics make it more than powerful enough to handle everyday workloads as well as professional tasks.

Like the MacBook Pro, its power button also functions as a fingerprint sensor, which lets you sign into Windows quickly and securely.

The laptop’s Full HD display then delivers great picture quality in any scenario, from writing documents to watching movies, and its keyboard and touchpad are quick to type on and easy to use.

Unique features and attractive price

The MateBook D 15 is similar to the MacBook in many ways, but it also has a number of great features that set it apart.

One of these is the inclusion of a pop-up webcam in its keyboard, which has allowed Huawei to reduce the bezels around the display even further and boost the laptop’s screen-to-body ratio.

With an ultra-long battery life, fast-charging capabilities, and wealth of connectivity options, it is a formidable professional notebook with an attractive price tag.

If you’re looking for a MacBook-like experience from a Windows laptop, look no further than the Huawei MateBook D 15.

The Huawei MateBook D 15 is priced at R13,499 from the Huawei Store.

Watch the hands-on video alongside the Apple MacBook Pro below.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.