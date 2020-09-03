Great lockdown deal from Pizza Perfect

On 18 August, South Africa moved to level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, which permits restaurants to operate under eased regulations.

As coronavirus cases are still being confirmed daily, however, wearing a cloth mask in public places is mandatory and practising social distancing is strongly encouraged.

This means that although people can visit a restaurant to enjoy a meal, staying at home and ordering in is the better alternative – and who better to order in from than a South African favourite like Pizza Perfect.

Pizza Perfect has been back to normal trading hours since lockdown level 3 offering their very own delivery service, and as always the franchise is committed to providing South Africans with perfect pizzas which are made in kitchens that are in adherence to the standards of South Africa’s hygiene and health protocols.

Pizza Perfect’s lockdown loaded deal

Started 27 August, Pizza Perfect is running their “Lockdown loaded deal”, which means that when you buy 2 large Classic pizzas, any 4 new desserts, and a 2L cooldrink* for only R289, you will get a free 50ml bottle of hand sanitiser and a 3-ply collectable mask.

Dessert flavours include jelly and custard, chocolate mousse, and crème caramel. (Crème caramel dessert flavour not available at Halaal stores)

You can also upgrade to the Deluxe pizza range for only R10 extra per pizza.

“We value our customers support and want to do our part in keeping them safe during these times. This is why we decided to give a FREE 50ml hand sanitizer and collectable 3-ply face mask with this promotion.” said Steven Psillos from Pizza Perfect.

Visit pizzaperfect.co.za to find your closest store to order from. We deliver. Terms and conditions apply.

Visuals are for depiction purposes only. Prices subject to change without notice. To view Ts & Cs, visit pizzaperfect.co.za

*And any participating 2L Coca-Cola product. Coca-Cola, the Spenserian script, the Red Disk Icon, Sprite, Iconic Spark Design, Fanta and Sparletta are trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company © 2020.

This article was published in partnership with Pizza Perfect.