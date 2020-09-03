Playing the winner’s game – The case for diversification in crypto

Despite some initial scepticism over cryptocurrencies, major investment firms are now coming on board, including Fidelity, JP Morgan, and legendary hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones.

Revix, backed by JSE-listed Sabvest, offers a straight-forward and sensible way to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The online investment platform has brought low-cost diversified crypto-investing to mainstream investors with their ready-made Crypto Bundles, that make crypto investing as easy as buying the JSE Top 40.

“Smart investors with a growth mindset have already included crypto assets as a key element in their investment portfolio, and major investment firms are now following suit,” said Revix Founder and CEO Sean Sanders.

“Researching, buying, managing, and securing a cryptocurrency portfolio can be complicated, time-consuming and downright intimidating,” explained Sanders.

“So, we created an ultra-simple investment platform that enables everyday people to invest in diversified Bundles of the top cryptocurrencies for as little as R500. And what’s great is that you can sell out and withdraw your funds at any time.”

Whether you want to invest R500 or R500,000, Revix’s online platform is ideal for people who want to invest in crypto but are unsure how or where to start.

After signing up for an account on revix.com, you can then transfer Rands or Bitcoin and within minutes you can invest in any one of the 3 Revix Crypto Bundles on offer:

The Top 10 Bundle gives you exposure to the 10 largest cryptocurrencies, making up more than 85% of the crypto market.

gives you exposure to the 10 largest cryptocurrencies, making up more than 85% of the crypto market. The Smart Contract Bundle features the top 5 “smart contract” focussed cryptoassets that enable developers to build applications on top of their blockchains, similar to how Apple builds apps on top of its OS operating system.

features the top 5 “smart contract” focussed cryptoassets that enable developers to build applications on top of their blockchains, similar to how Apple builds apps on top of its OS operating system. The Payment Bundle tracks the top five payment cryptocurrencies aimed at making digital payments cheaper, faster and more global.

Their Crypto Bundles are unique in that they automatically rebalance once a month, so your investments stay up to date with the latest crypto market movements. Top cryptocurrencies are included in the Bundles while the poor performers are removed.

Revix’s Crypto Bundles have outperformed Bitcoin this year, which is already up over 60% year to date. In particular, Revix’s Top 10 Bundle has risen over 100% since the start of 2020.

While there’s no guarantee that this past trend will continue, cryptocurrencies’ 10-year track record suggests it’s here to stay, and many believe it’s just getting started.

Sanders explained, “Crypto is such a new and evolving asset class, it’s hard to guess how the market will play out in the future. If you try to gamble and pick individual winners, you could end up missing out on the Amazons or Microsofts of the crypto space.”

He continued, “The long-term outperformance of our Top 10 Bundle is a reminder why taking a diversified crypto investing approach is the best strategy for most investors. Deciding where to put your money can be difficult, even for the most experienced investors. Our Bundles take the guesswork out of crypto investing, and let the winners come to you.”

Why invest in Revix’s Crypto Bundles?

They’re quick and simple – Choose from three diversified ready-made investment Bundles, each fit for different goals and preferences towards risk.

– Choose from three diversified ready-made investment Bundles, each fit for different goals and preferences towards risk. They have low fees – It is free to open an account and there are no monthly subscriptions fees. Revix charges a 1% buy and sell fee and a 0.17% monthly rebalancing fee.

– It is free to open an account and there are no monthly subscriptions fees. Revix charges a 1% buy and sell fee and a 0.17% monthly rebalancing fee. They spread the risk – Their Bundles invest in a diverse range of cryptoassets so you can grow your investments and reduce your overall risk.

– Their Bundles invest in a diverse range of cryptoassets so you can grow your investments and reduce your overall risk. They’re backed by smart algorithms – Revix’s proprietary investment technology finds you the best buy-and-sell prices for each asset and automatically responds to changing markets through monthly rebalancing.

What else does Revix offer?

Revix also offers investors the ability to own Bitcoin directly, a USD stable coin called USDC, or PAX Gold, a fully backed digital token that provides direct ownership of physical gold held in London vaults, while also benefiting from zero custody and insurance fees.

So, whether you want a slice of the entire crypto market or a specific niche sector within the crypto space, Revix has a low-cost, easy to invest option for you.

About Revix

Revix brings simplicity, trust, and great customer service to investing. Their easy to use online platform enables anyone to securely own the world’s top cryptoassets in just a few clicks.

Revix guides new clients through the sign-up process, to their first deposit and first investment. Once set up, most customers manage their own portfolio, but can access support from the Revix team at any time.

For more information, please visit revix.com

Disclaimer This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are not and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any of the assets or securities mentioned herein. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and before investing, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

This article was published in partnership with Revix.