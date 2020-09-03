12 great Microsoft productivity tools to improve your business

Enabling remote working has become a core part of running a business in 2020.

Your staff need the right tools to keep providing value to your business when working from home.

Fortunately, Microsoft offers an extensive suite of valuable tools that will keep your staff working at 100% – even if they are not in the office.

Here are 12 powerful productivity tools from Microsoft (Source: Microsoft).

1. Microsoft Flow

Microsoft Flow lets users automate their workflows across their applications.

Flow can integrate your email and instant messaging alerts, synchronise files between your various applications, and automatically copy files from one service to another.

It isn’t limited to Microsoft products, either – it also supports services such as Facebook and Dropbox.

2. Microsoft Forms

Microsoft Forms allows you to create surveys, quizzes, and polls, and to monitor the results.

It supports up to 5,000 recipients and can be used internally to get employee feedback, or externally for market research.

3. Microsoft MyAnalytics

MyAnalytics tracks the time spent on activities such as Network, Meetings, Email, Focus Hours, and After Hours.

4. Microsoft Planner

Planner helps you manage your projects and deliverables while organising your remote-working teams.

It includes:

Information hub

Flexible categorisation

Communication

Insights

5. Microsoft PowerApps

Through PowerApps you can build your own app with simple templates.

This app can connect to other services such as your CRM, SharePoint, or Oracle database.

6. Microsoft StaffHub

StaffHub is a mobile app that allows employees and their managers to use a mobile device to manage their schedules, request time off, and keep in touch.

7. Microsoft Delve

Delve is a data visualisation tool that brings together elements of social media with machine learning.

It discovers content across Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Yammer, and aggregates data points and analyses this information.

8. Office 365 Groups

Office 365 Groups is a shared workspace for team members.

This allows your employees to create and store documents as well as a shared email.

9. Office 365 Video

Office 365 video enables the upload, sharing, and playback of video messages.

10. Sway

Sway is a presentation tool with a built-in design engine that helps your employees to produce reports and presentations that are simple yet professional.

Users can use a drag-and-drop interface to insert images, text, videos, and charts.

11. Power BI Pro

Power BI Pro is a tool for publishing reports, sharing dashboards, and collaborating with colleagues in workspaces.

12. Microsoft Advanced eDiscovery

Advanced eDiscovery is a simple yet comprehensive search feature that allows users to find data and documents across their Exchange Online mailboxes, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business sites in a single search bar.

This article was published in partnership with CTU Training.