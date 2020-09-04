Celebrating women – Take charge of your health

During the COVID-19 pandemic when routine annual screening tests and check-ups may have lagged behind, women need to make their health a priority and take care of themselves.

A medical aid makes quality healthcare accessible, and Medihelp wants to ensure that you make use of the benefits available to you. You deserve excellent care for mind and body.

The Department of Health has highlighted some of the most common women’s health issues, including cervical and breast cancer, and lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Regular health screening tests can detect these potential problems early, prevent complications, and improve your quality of life.

These include mammograms, pap smears, and combination tests measuring your blood glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure.

Medihelp’s benefits for women’s health

Medihelp offers added insured benefits to women across all its medical aid plans, including benefits for preventive care, routine screening and immunisation, as well as maternity benefits according to the coverage of your plan.

Preventive care benefits

Based on your medical aid plan, preventive care benefits for women’s health include:

A pap smear

A mammogram for women 40 years and older

A bone mineral density test for women over 50

Routine screening and immunisation

Based on your medical aid plan, added insured benefits also include routine screening and immunisation such as:

A combination test (blood glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure measurement) or an individual blood glucose or cholesterol test

HIV testing

A tetanus vaccine

A flu vaccination

Enhanced maternity benefits on certain plans

Medihelp offers additional insured benefits for mothers-to-be on certain plans, consisting of the following:

12 antenatal and postnatal consultations per family with a midwife, GP, or gynaecologist

Two 2D ultrasound scans per family

Free registration on Medihelp’s HealthPrint pregnancy and baby programme

HealthPrint – Promoting your health and wellbeing

Medihelp’s free health and wellness programme, HealthPrint, gives you access to a detailed online record of your health data that you can update and share.

You can also monitor your health, join a weight challenge, or join the HealthPrint baby programme where you can receive value upon reaching certain milestones in your pregnancy.

This article was published in partnership with Medihelp.