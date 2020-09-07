Maintain productivity while your employees work remotely

What are BCX remote working solutions?

Cost-effective solutions that are built for rapid deployment and flexibility to seamlessly blend communication, collaboration, mobility, and security.

These solutions include connectivity, devices, applications, security, and support.

Connectivity

To maintain productivity with the right services.

Unlimited business fibre

Unlimited business DSL

LTE data (SIM only) and (SIM + Router)

Software Defined Express Access

Reverse Bill URL

Microwave Broadband

Satellite

Work from home Wi-Fi

Devices

Create a conductive workspace.

Notebooks Workbooks Printers Headsets Business Telephony Peripherals Uninterrupted power supplies Inverters and batteries

Applications

Collaborate effectively.

Collaboration and productivity tools

Hosted business telephony

Contact centre on demand

Backup as a service

Security

Protect all digital assets.

Managed secure web gateway

Network Visibility as a Service

Secure SD-WAN

Virtual firewall, VPN, and endpoint protection

Managed endpoint protection

Support

Extended workplace assistance.

Digital workplace experience

Field support

Project management

Project support

Logistics

Pricing and Availability

BCX remote working solutions are available nationwide. Contact your account manager or email [email protected] for more information and pricing details.

This article was published in partnership with BCX.