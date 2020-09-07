Presented by BCX

Maintain productivity while your employees work remotely

7 September 2020

What are BCX remote working solutions?

Cost-effective solutions that are built for rapid deployment and flexibility to seamlessly blend communication, collaboration, mobility, and security.

These solutions include connectivity, devices, applications, security, and support.

Connectivity

To maintain productivity with the right services.

  • Unlimited business fibre
  • Unlimited business DSL
  • LTE data (SIM only) and (SIM + Router)
  • Software Defined Express Access
  • Reverse Bill URL
  • Microwave Broadband
  • Satellite
  • Work from home Wi-Fi

Devices

Create a conductive workspace.

  1. Notebooks
  2. Workbooks
  3. Printers
  4. Headsets
  5. Business Telephony
  6. Peripherals
  7. Uninterrupted power supplies
  8. Inverters and batteries

Applications

Collaborate effectively.

  • Collaboration and productivity tools
  • Hosted business telephony
  • Contact centre on demand
  • Backup as a service

Security

Protect all digital assets.

  • Managed secure web gateway
  • Network Visibility as a Service
  • Secure SD-WAN
  • Virtual firewall, VPN, and endpoint protection
  • Managed endpoint protection

Support

Extended workplace assistance.

  • Digital workplace experience
  • Field support
  • Project management
  • Project support
  • Logistics

Pricing and Availability

BCX remote working solutions are available nationwide. Contact your account manager or email [email protected] for more information and pricing details.

This article was published in partnership with BCX.

