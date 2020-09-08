Axxess and Frogfoot Fibre competition – Win your share of R60,000

Award-winning Internet service provider Axxess has just launched a froggin’ exciting competition in partnership with Frogfoot Fibre, where 60 lucky clients will win their share of R60,000 in cash cards every day over the next 3 months.

That’s right – 60 cash cards worth R1,000 each are up for grabs in daily prize draws, which will take place every weekday between 1 September and 23 November 2020.

These cash cards can be used wherever Visa and Mastercard cards are accepted.

How to enter

All you need to do is sign up for any Frogfoot Fibre service with Axxess and you’ll automatically be entered into the lucky draw.

Each new qualifying Frogfoot Fibre sign up from 1 September 2020 secures one entry – pre-orders are excluded.

There will be one lucky draw daily between September and November 2020, with the final draw taking place on 23 November 2020. Terms and Conditions apply.

Be sure to keep an eye on Axxess’s social platforms for the latest updates.

Click here and check the map to see if Frogfoot Fibre is available in your area.

Affordable VoIP solution

If you are looking for an affordable telephone service that works off any Internet connection, Axxess has also got you covered.

Axxess VoIP cuts out unnecessary landline costs and only charges you for your call time.

This product is perfect for anyone with fibre Internet looking for a home or business telephone number that is flexible, affordable and easy to use.

It includes a 3-month call time roll over and free VoIP calls between Axxess VoIP clients.

Download the Axxess Voice app now.

Need more info?

If you have any questions, call Axxess on 087 821 1100 or use the Live Chat features inside your client control panel available during business hours.

