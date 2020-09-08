Get professional power with HP ProBook laptops from Nashua

With remote working the order of the day, businesses and work from home scenarios are more reliant than ever on computers and technology for performing everyday tasks.

Whether you’re a small business, educational institute, or large enterprise, you will need to equip yourself with the right hardware and software to succeed in the fast-paced digital world.

As a reputed, cutting-edge ICT services and solutions provider – Nashua is the best option to ensure you have the best IT equipment for the job.

The Nashua PCs and Services division works closely with its customers to carefully analyse their current and future ICT needs, and determine the most appropriate solutions and capabilities for their technology plan and objectives.

HP Partner

A laptop offers the optimal mobile solution for staying productive while working from anywhere, and at any time.

As one of the global market leaders in PC sales, Hewlett Packard (HP) boasts a wide range of formidable, reliable laptops for the SME, enterprise, and consumer markets.

Nashua is a trusted HP Partner for PCs, which means it possesses the necessary expertise and resources to not only deliver these products, but also provides the finest after-sales support and services for HP products.

Among HP’s range of professional laptops is the ProBook, which provides all the power and functionality you need to complete tasks quickly and efficiently in order to meet your personal or professional goals.

ProBooks boast a thin and durable design, the latest generation of Intel processors, fast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, long-lasting battery life, and a generous number of ports for vast expansion possibilities.

These laptops also place a priority on security, with a fingerprint reader, webcam shutter, and integrated security software which protects you from ransomware and malware attacks.

Software and managed services

To best utilise your HP ProBook, you will need to run the right software.

Nashua-supplied hardware comes standard with Microsoft Windows Professional or Windows Server operating systems, based on your requirements.

Nashua’s managed services also include the following:

Remote monitoring and management – Tracking and managing of IT assets, automation of processes across connected data sources, simplifying service delivery, and optimising asset usage and lifecycle for increased customer uptime.

Steadfast security – Nashua provides a holistic end-point security solution that safeguards your digital assets from a range of potentially harmful and costly attacks.

Accessories – A range of monitors, wireless peripherals, laptop bags, docking stations, and notebook power banks to help you be organised, prepared and equipped to work conveniently.

Buy your HP ProBook today

Nashua offers a range of HP ProBook models, each of which is available with either a Core-i3 or Core-i5 processor.

The HP ProBook 430 G7 boasts a 13.3-inch display in a compact form-factor for the ultimate portability experience.

Its bigger brother, the HP ProBook 450 G7, offers the same components with a larger 15.6-inch screen.

Click here to request a quote or get a free assessment of your computing requirements from Nashua.

This article was published in partnership with Nashua.