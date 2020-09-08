Dell TechByte business agility webinar – Sign up now

Dell will hold a TechByte webinar on 30 September 2020, titled “Business Agility – Building the flexible foundation for future resilience”.

The webinar will look at how technology plays a key role in ensuring businesses remain resilient no matter what challenges they encounter.

“When companies enable agility through technology, the ROI and competitive advantages are clear,” explained Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies Greg McDonald.

“Creating your agile vision, enabling multi-cloud, and then layering on the data capabilities to really drive innovation all lead to enhanced workforce capability and outstanding customer experiences.”

The past few months have made it clear that businesses need to be prepared for anything, and those who had high-quality business agility solutions in place have reaped the benefits.

TechByte webinar

Dell, a leader in technology-driven business solutions, is hosting this webinar to help South African business leaders understand how they can implement agile solutions that prepare their businesses for the future.

The event will be hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is well known in South Africa as the host of various technology-focused shows such as Tech Busters on CNBC Africa and What’s Next on MyBroadband.

Speakers at the conference will include:

Greg McDonald – Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies.

Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies. Doug Woolley – General Manager at Dell Technologies.

General Manager at Dell Technologies. Jeremy Maggs – Journalist, editor, and business commentator.

There will also be a session in which Intel will discuss how it works with Dell to help businesses improve their agility.

Details

The webinar will take place on 30 September 2020 from 10:00 until 12:00.

The agenda is as follows:

00 – 10.20 – Welcome and discussion – Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley

– Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley 20 – 10.50 – Agile business in South Africa – Jeremy Maggs and Aki Anastasiou

– Jeremy Maggs and Aki Anastasiou 50 – 11.20 – Building the flexible foundation for future resilience – Greg McDonald

– Greg McDonald 20 – 11.45 – Intel discussion

45 – 12.00 – Questions and Answers – Aki Anastasiou

“This webinar promises to offer great value to C-level executives across South Africa,” said Dell Country Marketing Manager Jason Jenkinson.

“We have a great line-up of speakers who will offer great insights to these decision makers.”

To sign up for the Dell TechByte business agility webinar, click here.

This article was published in partnership with Dell.