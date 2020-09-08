CoCre8 announce distribution of Fujitsu scanners

We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Fujitsu PFU, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited (Japan).

PFU offers a broad portfolio of document scanners for professional personal, desktop, workgroup, high-volume production, networked environments, and document imaging software solutions.

As of today, CoCre8 is a distributor of image scanner equipment into South Africa as well as English Speaking Africa where we will focus on large strategic opportunities within the public and private sectors.

CoCre8 has an extensive reach into these regions through an established partner landscape and the image scanner range compliments the extensive product and solution range that we already have to offer.

Formerly Fujitsu South Africa, CoCre8 Technology Solutions has transformed its operating model within South Africa.

The South African investment consortium which previously held 25% plus one share of the company has acquired the balance of the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020.

CoCre8 achieved a Level 2 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-Speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for Africa.

The vast range of image scanners will provide our customers with solutions based on their unique requirements, whether high quality scanning solutions for standard, or advanced applications.

We will also be able to offer entry-level scanning solutions for budget conscious organisations wanting to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

We can help our customers and partners with their day to day challenges that might include:

Scan and route documents to automate processes and streamline workflows

Provide a document capturing solution to enable the digitalization of business

Overcome the problems of legacy, basic document capture process solution which does not meet requirements

Perfect for businesses who lack the time, IT expertise and resources to evaluate, develop and implement a solution

The Fujitsu scanners are well known in the market, with almost 85% of government entities making use of these devices renowned for quality and reliability.

Other attributes include the following:

Professional premium look and feel

Light and durable

Options and varieties to cover all requirement

Price competitive

Some industry specific use cases would include the following:

Healthcare – Patient records, Claim processing, Order entry, (lab, etc.), Clinical data repositories, Pharmacy/ prescription

Education – Student records, Financial aid, Student housing, Grants / endowments

– Student records, Financial aid, Student housing, Grants / endowments Government – Historical records, Parking management, Compliance documents etc

Accounts Departments – Invoices, Bills, Payment records

– Invoices, Bills, Payment records Legal – Legal briefs, Discovery documents, Wills, estate, trusts, Client records

HR – Employee records, contract management, privacy regulations, expense claims, timesheets, resumes

About CoCre8 Technology Solutions

Fujitsu has changed the way it operates in Africa with the establishment of CoCre8 Technology Solutions and remains the Exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for Africa.

The South African investment consortium which previously held 25% plus one share of the company has acquired the balance of the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% black, locally owned, entity as from 1 April 2020.

