Eaton’s xStorage Compact energy solution launched in South Africa

Power management leader Eaton has launched its xStorage Compact in South Africa.

The single rack energy storage system makes it easy for building owners and facility managers to solve power management challenges for their small and medium commercial and industrial sites.

xStorage Compact is a ready-to-use and expandable solution that enables customers to store energy for on-demand use, providing uninterrupted and high-quality power as a back-up power source, or to participate in demand-response programmes by selling energy back to the grid.

The energy storage system can also be used to maximise the consumption of locally produced renewable energy to power buildings or charge electric vehicles when needed.

“Commercial and industrial building owners and facility managers are keen to ensure business continuity, maximise the consumption of the renewable energy they may produce locally, or get the power capacity they need to integrate electric vehicle chargers on-site,” said Jaco du Plooy, product manager at Eaton.

“Achieving this requires a multi-usage energy storage solution that minimises the use of internal building space.”

The system also includes a control platform with user interface and simple expansion options – and is modular, scalable, and well suited for a wide range of energy storage applications.

“xStorage Compact enables us to further meet the needs of our customers who own or operate buildings and want to leverage our award-winning energy storage technology quickly and easily,” he said.

About Eaton

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions.

Through end-to-end services, channel, and an integrated digital platform and insights Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

They provide sustainable solutions that help their customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power –safely, efficiently, and reliably.

Eaton has over 700 employees and numerous distributors across Africa, allowing them the opportunity to help their customers grow and provide sustainable economic benefits to the communities in which they operate.

Click here to find out more from Eaton.

This article was published in partnership with Eaton.