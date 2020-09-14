Mind the Speed celebrates its 1st birthday

South African fibre ISP Mind the Speed celebrated its first birthday in August 2020.

Mind the Speed has seen tremendous growth throughout the year and attributes its overwhelming success to its great prices and amazing service.

The team that started Mind the Speed has over 20 years of experience in the South African Internet industry, meaning they were well-equipped to roll out a product offering that truly satisfied the needs of South African customers.

“With our expertise and industry understanding, we know how to take advantage of the continuous fibre deployments in South Africa to make sure that our offerings are top of line and top speed,” said Mind the Speed.

“What sets Mind the Speed apart is that we have purchase capacity directly on international fibre routes to the rest of the world,” it added.

“We also have access to international data centres, so we have visibility into bandwidth and capacity – we can ensure that there is always adequate bandwidth on our network and we can resolve issues, fast.”

The customer comes first

When the national lockdown began, it meant that many South Africans no longer earned a full salary.

This made it extremely difficult for these people to pay for their fibre connection.

Mind the Speed values its subscribers, and it therefore decided to provide financial relief to these customers – ensuring they could continue to access great fibre Internet when they needed it most during the pandemic.

This is not the only way that Mind the Speed puts its customers first, however.

In November 2019, four months after Mind the Speed was launched, it was already rated as one of the top 3 ISPs in the MyBroadband South African ISP rankings – boasting a rating of 4.32/5.

These rankings are based on the response of South African broadband subscribers who used MyBroadband’s web-based speed test apps across web, Android, and iOS.

Having such a great rating so soon into the ISP’s lifespan shows that it truly puts its customers first.

Sign up to Mind the Speed fibre

Mind the Speed is a great option for all your fibre-to-the-home needs, offering excellent prices, top-notch customer service, and reliable connectivity.

Click here to sign up to fibre from Mind the Speed.

This article was published in partnership with Mind the Speed.