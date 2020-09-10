Razer Blade laptops now available in South Africa

The Razer Blade family of gaming laptops and ultrabooks has arrived in South Africa.

The brand has won many awards for laptop innovation and quality, including Best Laptop, Best Innovation, Best Ultraportable Laptop and numerous Editor’s Choice Awards from around the globe.

The Razer Blade laptop range sports ultra-sleek designs and superior performance, which means you can explore a complete arsenal of gaming laptops to suit both your work and play needs.

It comes with only the best graphics on a superior display, backed by a system that’s powered by the latest in technology.

The Razer Blade family of gaming laptops available in South Africa is detailed below.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 – The world’s first gaming ultrabook

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 pushes the envelope with what’s possible in a thin and light Ultrabook.

Utilising a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, you’ll rip through games and content creation tasks.

Featuring the world’s fastest 13.3-inch 120Hz Full HD display for buttery smooth visuals, or a 4K resolution touch display, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 combines portability and style with performance that’s perfect for gaming and productivity.

“The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world’s most powerful Ultrabook and we just made it better,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business Unit.

“The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduces the next generation of ultraportable gaming, providing users the perfect balance between fun and function.”

Specifications

Specifications of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 are below.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (4GB GDDR5 VRAM) Operating System Windows 10 Home RAM 16GB dual-channel (fixed) Storage 512GB Display 13.3-Inch Full HD Matte, 120Hz, w/ 4.9 mm slim side bezel Dimensions 15.3 x 210 x 304.6 mm Connectivity Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1

Razer Blade 15 – More power, more cores, more frames

Now with the option to pair a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics, the Razer Blade 15’s potent performance is fully capable of powering through creative tasks with ease.

It can handle the running and streaming of the latest AAA games simultaneously – including sup­port for real-time ray tracing.

10th gen Intel Core processors then provide the ultimate level of performance for gamers and creators with the Advanced model packing up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost and 16MB of Intel Smart Cache.

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) delivers next-generation Wi-Fi technology for peak wireless gaming performance.

Specifications

Specifications of the two Razer Blade 15 models are below.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus Technology) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus Technology) Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home RAM 16GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz (8GB x 2) 16GB dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz (8GB x 2) Storage 256GB (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot 512SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot Display 144Hz Full HD, Up to 100% sRGB, Wide-viewing angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, matte screen w/ 4.9mm bezel, Individually factory calibrated 144Hz Full HD, Up to 100% sRGB, Wide-viewing angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, matte screen w/ 4.9mm bezel, Individually factory calibrated Dimensions 19.9 x 235 x 355 mm 19.9 x 235 x 355 mm Connectivity Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac),Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1

Razer Blade 17 Pro – The laptop for desktop-quality gaming

Razer Blade is pushing the limits of what a gaming laptop can do with the Pro 17.

This laptop is built with a powerful processor to run even the most demanding AAA games on the go.

Razer has made the Blade 17 Pro nearly 25% smaller than its predecessor, with a faster 17.3-inch display that’s fitted into a body as sleek and compact as a 15-inch laptop.

Work hard. Play hardcore.

Specifications

Specifications of the Razer Blade 17 Pro are below.

Razer Blade 17 Pro Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Optimus Technology) Operating System Windows 10 Home RAM 16GB DDR4 2666MHz dual-channel memory (slotted) Storage 512GB PCIe M.2 Display 17.3-inch FHD 300Hz, 100% sRGB, 6mm bezels, individually factory calibrated Dimensions 19.9 x 395 x 260 mm Connectivity Intel Wireless-AX 201 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1

Pre-order special

Razer Blade is offering a free Razer Rogue v2 backpack to each of the first 30 pre-order buyers.

Click here to pre-order your Razer Blade gaming laptop now.

This article was published in partnership with Apex Interactive.