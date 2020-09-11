The easy and affordable way to get uncapped fibre

If you are still on ADSL, VDSL, or a slow and unstable connection, it is time to move to fibre or fixed-LTE.

DSL and copper-based services in areas covered by fibre networks will be plans to be terminated by December 2020.

What this means is that ADSL subscribers in areas where there is fibre will have to migrate by 1 December.

Many people may question this decision, but it should be seen as a positive development aimed at helping internet users.

Fibre offers higher speeds and lower latency than ADSL, it is more stable and reliable, and it is not susceptible to copper theft.

The biggest benefit, however, is price.

An uncapped fibre service is cheaper than a comparable ADSL or VDSL connection, which means moving to fibre makes perfect sense.

Move to fibre now

Supersonic makes it easy for South Africans to move to affordable uncapped fibre-to-the-home.

For those who do not have fibre coverage, Supersonic also offers fixed-LTE products over MTN’s award-winning network. That covers 94% of our country

Supersonic’s fixed-LTE packages start at only R249 per month and offer excellent speeds and coverage.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.