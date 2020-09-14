CAT S62 Pro Hands-on – Rugged flagship with a next-level thermal camera

CAT recently launched its new S62 Pro smartphone – a flagship smartphone with impressive specifications and an upgraded FLIR thermal imaging camera.

The company has continued its reputation of producing reliable and durable handsets with the launch of this new smartphone.

The CAT S62 Pro is MIL SPEC 810H certified and rated IP69, which means it is protected against continuous high-pressure, high-temperature, close-range jets of water from any direction, and it is dust-proof.

IP69 is currently the highest protection rating available.

Its Corning Gorilla Glass screen is equipped with glove-on working and wet-finger tracking technology – making it ideal for those who want access to the latest technology in the toughest situations.

The CAT S62 Pro also boasts a large 4,000mAh battery – meaning you do not have to worry about your smartphone dying halfway through the day.

Its durable aluminium frame is housed in a non-slip rubberized TPU that is built to withstand whatever you throw at it.

The left-hand side of the chassis also sports a programmable button, which is great for push-to-talk applications.

People interact with their smartphone every day and often press it to their faces, which means that any bacteria or other germs that is on the hard surfaces of your phone could easily transfer to your skin.

The Cat S62 Pro is built to be hygienic, as it can be thoroughly washed at the same time as you wash your hands or repeatedly cleaned with sanitisers, chemicals, and alcohol.

Other impressive hardware features of the CAT S62 smartphone include 1 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone also includes an upgraded chipset and runs Android 10.

Next-level camera

One of the marquee features of this powerful new smartphone is its advanced thermal imaging camera.

The variable intensity FLIR Lepton 3.5 professional-grade sensor is the highest-resolution model available today, and brings a 4x increase in the number of thermal pixels compared to the previous generation.

Combined with FLIR’s VividIR technology, the Cat S62 Pro delivers enhanced image quality, sharper image and higher thermal resolution.

This thermal imaging sensor allows you to measure and note even small differences in temperature, and it is useful in a variety of situations – from determining the location of overheating electrical components to detecting wildlife.

The thermal data from this sensor can be blended with the visual image from the CAT S62 Pro’s 12MP dual-pixel Sony camera, allowing you to produce thermal imaging pictures at an incredibly high level of detail.

The 12MP dual-lens rear camera can record 1080p video at 30fps, a format which is also supported by the single 8MP selfie lens on the front of the smartphone.

We were extremely impressed with the capabilities of the CAT S62 Pro’s thermal imaging camera, as it was able to determine the smallest of differences in object temperature and discern the location of heat sources down to the highest resolution.

This functionality would be invaluable in the intensive and outdoor environments which the CAT S62 Pro is built to handle.

The smartphone is available in South Africa now and is priced at R19,599.

Specifications and images of the new CAT S62 Pro are shown below.

Specifications

CAT S62 Pro Operating System Android 10 Main Display 5.7-inch 1,080 x 2,160 IPS LCD Processor Snapdragon 660+ RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD Rear camera 12MP + 12MP, FLIR Lepton 3.5 Thermal Sensor Front camera 8MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 4,000mAh Price R19,599

CAT S62 Pro – Thermal Views

Cat S62 Pro

This article was published in partnership with CAT.