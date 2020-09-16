Connect your business with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals from MTN Business

Continuous connectivity is key to ensuring your business can thrive in today’s online-first world.

Your business needs the right tools and services so you can engage with customers, suppliers, and partners – as well as maintain and manage your online presence and platforms.

This is especially true for small businesses operating in South Africa, who can differentiate themselves from the competition by being as digitally agile as the big players.

Fortunately, a powerful smartphone offers access to many of the functions of conventional PCs while packing them into a portable form-factor.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 is the perfect examples of this – designed for professionals as an ideal solution to serve the connectivity needs of small and medium businesses.

The smartphone features top performance, exquisite design, and Samsung’s handy S-pen stylus, which makes working on a mobile device a breeze.

Combine one of these smartphones with an MTN Business data deal and you get reliable and fast connectivity through the best mobile network in South Africa – allowing you to stay productive anywhere and at any time.

Note 20 LTE

The Galaxy Note 20 packs a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which delivers the best performance of any processor currently available on an Android smartphone.

Its 4,300mAh battery will ensure you can complete your daily tasks without having to worry about charging, while its IP68 rating means it is robust and can withstand tough operating environments.

You can get the Galaxy Note 20 on an MTN Made for Business L deal with 3GB anytime data and 500 anytime minutes at R829 per month over 36 months.

Alternatively, choose from one of the offers below.

MTN Business Note 20 LTE deals Package Included value Bonus value 24-month contract 36-month contract Made for Business S 500MB anytime data + 50 anytime minutes 1GB data + 50 minutes R1,029 R699 Made for Business MC 1.5GB anytime data + 200 anytime minutes 3GB data + 50 minutes R1,149 – Made for Business M 1.5GB anytime data + 200 anytime minutes 5GB data + 200 minutes R1,129 R829 Made for Business LC 3GB anytime data + 500 anytime minutes 10GB data + 250 minutes R1,249 – Made for Business L 3GB anytime data + 500 anytime minutes 20GB data + 500 minutes R1,379 R1,039 Made for Business XL 5.5GB anytime data + 1,000 anytime minutes 40GB data + 500 minutes R1,799 R1,389 Made for Business Sky 35GB anytime data + 10,000 anytime minutes – R2,349 –

Note 20 Ultra 5G

For those businesses seeking the ultimate in power and connectivity, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G takes matters to the next level.

With its 5G support you can make use of MTN’s ultra-fast 5G network, which was recently rolled out in parts of South Africa and is set for further expansion.

You also get a larger 6.9-inch display, which allows for quick and precise interaction and navigation.

Businesses can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G on an MTN Made for Business Sky package.

This provides 35GB anytime data and 10,000 anytime minutes – which equates to about 166 hours or a week of non-stop talking time.

Below are several Made for Business packages options for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

MTN Business Note 20 Ultra 5G deals Package Included value Bonus value 24-month contract 36-month contract Made for Business S 500MB anytime data + 50 anytime minutes 1GB data + 50 minutes R1,549 R1,049 Made for Business MC 1.5GB anytime data + 200 anytime minutes 3GB data + 50 minutes R1,669 – Made for Business M 1.5GB anytime data + 200 anytime minutes 5GB data + 200 minutes R1,649 R1,149 Made for Business LC 3GB anytime data + 500 anytime minutes 10GB data + 250 minutes R1,769 – Made for Business L 3GB anytime data + 500 anytime minutes 20GB data + 500 minutes R1,899 R1,349 Made for Business XL 5.5GB anytime data + 1,000 anytime minutes 40GB data + 500 minutes R2,319 R1,699 Made for Business Sky 35GB anytime data + 10,000 anytime minutes – R2,799 R2,199

Click here to browse the Galaxy Note 20 deals available from MTN Business.

This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.