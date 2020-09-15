The current state of High Performance Computing – A digital Boston HPC Roadshow

Join Boston and the Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC) for their 2nd annual HPC roadshow – this time coming to you digitally.

As the digital wave advances, High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads are becoming overly complex environments and as we see this dramatic shift, infrastructures must adapt to make way for the future of HPC.

The Boston HPC Roadshow will take place between 29 September and 2 October 2020 – bringing you industry and academic experts as speakers, who will explore the current state of High Performance Computing.

There will be discussions about the hot topics in HPC – including sustainable, green computing and unified data analytics – and the latest technology updates from event sponsors AMD, NVIDIA, Supermicro, and vScaler.

The four-day event will also see Boston detailing its plans for the future and will include an exciting announcement during the keynote.

Additionally, during every session, a secret password will be given out. Attendees who hold at least 7 passwords can unlock training given by the Boston Training Academy on Friday, 2 October.

Registrations now open

The Boston HPC Roadshow is aimed at IT executives, IT professionals, and business owners who want to learn more about HPC.

