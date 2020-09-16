HPE Aruba ‘‘Instant On’’ – Business grade networking for small business

Small businesses are adopting new technologies to stay ahead of the curve and want to deploy out-of-the box solutions to save money, speed up deployment and accelerate time to value.

They tend to hold onto equipment longer because of limited budgets and lack of dedicated IT.

They look for long-term value from their investment, longer warranties and dedicated support.

Small business customers value simplicity, reliability and ease-of-use, and want to ensure that their company’s and customers’ data is secure.

Datacentrix is Aruba’s only Platinum Level Partner in South Africa, having achieved all the specialist certification levels and met all other stringent requirements.

At Datacentrix, we have a highly dedicated team focused on providing South African businesses with secure, intelligent networks, and as such, is also proud to have the ‘Aruba Distinguished Partner Architect of the Year’ leading our Aruba Technical Centre of Excellence.

By combining our knowledge, experience and expertise with Aruba’s ‘Instant On’ high-performance, secure networking solution, we deliver business-grade networking, at an affordable price, to our small business customers.

Our tailored installation, configuration and support services ensure that our small and medium business customers derive the full benefit from their Instant On investment.

‘Instant On’ offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points (APs) combined with choices of wired switching to deliver secure, high-speed network connectivity with hassle-free set-up and management for small and growing businesses with little to no IT support.

Customers get simplicity with simple configuration and onboarding through a mobile app or cloud-based portal and single, unified management for both APs and switches.

With HPE Aruba Instant On, small and medium business customers can reap the benefits of built-in, integrated security, with the latest wireless security standards and with no security expertise needed to create secure employee or guest access. No external security appliances are required.

An investment in Aruba ‘Instant On’ from Datacentrix is an investment and potential revenue generator by leveraging omnidata intelligence from Access Points to improve venue operations and visitor experience.

Our solution gives customers the ability to build engaging captive portals, view Wi-Fi subscriber information, use Wi-Fi analytics to gain insight into visitor/guest behaviour and engage them using email campaign tools.

Our networking solutions for small and medium businesses are designed for indoor, outdoor, hospitality, small/home office environments, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets and many more.

With ‘Instant On’, there is an option for practically every need. An investment in ‘Instant On’ from Datacentrix will allow customers to grow their business.

To remain competitive in today’s digital world, small businesses need to deploy innovative solutions that create value, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and build customer confidence.

We provide an easy-to-set up, secure networking solution at an affordable price, with the exceptional support that customers expect from Datacentrix.

With Aruba ‘Instant On’, our small business customers are getting a combination of world-class performance, network security, and simplified setup and management to meet their specific needs.

More than that, they are also acquiring premium hardware and software that’s scalable, cost-effective and supportive of emerging apps and IoT—all while delivering the best user and IT experience possible.

The best Wi-Fi on the block provides the opportunity to help customers differentiate themselves by offering reliable, secure and fast Wi-Fi that employees working from home, small businesses workers, and guests will notice. All within an attractive price point.

“As a small and growing business, your network should be the least of your worries”

This article was published in partnership with Datacentrix.