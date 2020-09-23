Unboxing the Vivo X50 Pro – A powerful 5G smartphone with an epic camera

Vivo has launched its new X50 Pro smartphone in South Africa, offering professional-grade camera technology and 5G connectivity in a stylish form factor.

The X50 Pro also packs a suite of powerful hardware and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and Android 10, meaning it can handle everything from heavy multitasking to mobile gaming.

Its sleek and stylish design comprises a bezel-less, curved glass display with a super-small punch-hole notch for its 32MP front-facing camera, while its UHD OLED screen boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz and houses an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient biometric authentication.

Importantly, the smartphone’s chipset features an integrated 5G modem – which makes the Vivo X50 Pro one of the select few 5G smartphones available in South Africa.

It also ranks as one of the most affordable compared with to other 5G flagships, with a recommended retail price of R19,999.

The best feature of the new Vivo X50 Pro, however, is its exceptional primary camera system.

Professional-grade photography

The Vivo X50 Pro is designed to deliver professional-level photos and videos, which it accomplishes thanks to a number of unique hardware and software features.

There is a quad-camera system on the rear of the smartphone, which includes 48MP Gimbal wide, 8MP periscope telephoto, 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultra-wide sensors.

This is not where the camera magic ends, however, as the Vivo X50 Pro’s Gimbal Camera System sits on a double-ball suspension mount and uses mechanical movement to deliver fantastic 3D stabilization and cover 300% larger angles than optical image stabilization alone.

Using this system, you can track moving people and objects easily and dynamically without sacrificing photo or video quality.

The smartphone can also take motion snapshots with almost zero delay, thanks to the combination of the Gimbal Camera System and a customized sensor that reduces exposure time.

It sports superb night low-light shooting capabilities, too, as well as dedicated features such as a Pro Sports Mode, Motion AF tracking, 3D Sound Tracking, and Autozoom.

With its excellent camera suite, 5G connectivity, and competitive price, the Vivo X50 Pro is a competitive flagship which offers impressive value to South African buyers.

The specifications of the Vivo X50 Pro are detailed below, followed by photos of the device being unboxed.

Specifications

Vivo X50 Pro OS Android 10 Display 6.56-inch 2,376 × 1,080 AMOLED 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,315mAh Dimensions 158.46 × 72.80 × 8.04 mm (181.5g)

Vivo X50 Pro Unboxing

Vivo X50 Pro

This article was published in partnership with Vivo.