Get remote working solutions for your Call Centre now

If your call centre staff are working remotely, you need a solution which ensures your business continues to hit its targets and deliver top-class customer support.

This is important for companies in various sectors, including insurance, banking, medical and financial services, market research, and debt collection – as they all rely heavily on their call centres to run at full capacity.

With remote working here to stay, you need to ensure that your agents are managed properly and that solid structures are in place to monitor their performance.

This is where Euphoria Telecom’s Contact Centre solutions can save the day.

These solutions are easy to implement, provide excellent versatility and security, and do not tie you into any long-terms contracts.

Euphoria Telecom’s Contact Centre suite provides your business with access to over 200 powerful features, including:

Scripting

Dispositioning

Real-time wallboards

Scheduled reporting

Campaign management

API integrations

Power diallers

And so much more

Most importantly, you can use Euphoria’s industry-leading Telephone Management System (TMS) to monitor your staff’s work time and attendance from anywhere.

All of this lets you take back control of your call centre and make informed business decisions using up-to-the-minute data.

Contact Euphoria Telecom today

As South Africa’s leading cloud-based business telephony provider, Euphoria Telecom has been at the forefront of VoIP technology since 2010.

The company now has 4,000+ happy customers across the country, ranging from start-ups to multi-franchise businesses.

As Euphoria Telecom strives to help its clients to innovate and gear up for the future of business post COVID-19, its game-changing Contact Centre product has been extended to include a full suite of remote working features.

To get in touch with Euphoria Telecom about its Contact Centre solutions, please complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Euphoria Telecom.