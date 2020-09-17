Massive discounts in the Kloppers Birthday sale

In celebration of their 53rd Birthday, Kloppers is offering great discounts on the best gadgets and electronic devices, including Bluetooth speakers, TVs, cameras, laptops, fridges, washing machines, and other kitchen appliances.

The deals on offer include quality products from the best brands on the market such as Nikon, Smeg, Bosch, JBL, Buschnell, Russel Hobbs, and Samsung.

Great deals include a 9.5l dishwasher from Bosch for R5,999, as well as a Lenovo IdeaPad with a 15.6-Inch HD display and Windows 10 Home for R9,699.

Smeg products on sale include the 90cm Smeg Cooker – a 4 gas and 2 electric burners oven – going for only for R16,699 – which comes with a complimentary Smeg whistling kettle.

You can also get great deals on excellent TV brands, as listed below:

Samsung 55-Inch UHD 4K Smart TV for R8,699.

Hisense 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV for R18,999.

Telefunken 24-Inch HD TV for only R1,499.

And it does not stop there – as part of this birthday promotion, Kloppers is offering big discounts on Cloud Nine, Rest Assured, and Sealy beds.

The Kloppers Birthday promotion is on until 3 October 2020, and while stocks last.

View a selection of Kloppers’ great Birthday deals below.

Klopper Birthday bargains

This article was published in partnership with Kloppers.