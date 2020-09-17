Become an exclusive partner of New Star Networks South Africa

Johannesburg-based hosted telephony solutions provider New Star Networks (NSN) is expanding their IP telephony partner family and wants you!

New Star Networks (NSN) is a revolutionary telecommunications provider servicing the B2B environment with a core focus on business connectivity and hosted voice solutions.

A world-class Voice over IP, Cloud-based telephony service provider, NSN is known for its Customer service, and 100% commitment to the channel.

In the ever-evolving technological landscape, NSN solves problems using custom solutions such as SD-WAN, Cloud-based IT & Telephony systems, Hosted exchange, data connectivity, broadband, and security in order to fulfil their promise of “Connecting You Now Now”.

The high-performance technology company has focused on growing through partnerships and is currently recruiting partners for the last quarter of 2020.

Why you should become an NSN Partner

NSN SA has been supporting its parent company in the UK since December 2010, after which the company has seen global growth.

With the launch of their partner programme in the South African marketplace in August 2017, NSN has achieved phenomenal traction.

As a partner of NSN, you will enjoy world-class service delivery, cutting-edge products, commercial support, and competitive pricing.

The company is currently paying out excellent commission rates to multiple partners and has headroom to onboard at least another 70 partners in the last quarter of 2020.

Partners earn as much as 50% of the margin on all recurring revenues signed through the Platinum Partner Programme.

NSN also enables partners to achieve ongoing revenue streams with minimal effort or fuss, fully supported by their desk and field-based sales teams, as well as 24/7/365 fast track technical support teams.

On top of that, NSN provides funding to help you go out into the world, win business, and enjoy success.

NSN also has special promotions on new handsets, flexible contracts, new client sign-up bonuses, and connection vouchers of up to R1,500 to help you win more business!

