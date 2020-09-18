Telkom Business is upgrading its clients to fibre – Here are all the benefits

Openserve will switch off its copper network in areas where it has fibre coverage on 30 November 2020.

This means that businesses using copper broadband services – including DSL connections – and a traditional landline for their phones and PBX systems must upgrade to a fibre connection in areas where Openserve Fibre is available.

Fortunately for Telkom Business clients in a fibre coverage area, they will be upgraded to a fibre package before the 30 November cut-off date.

Fibre offers a range of benefits over a copper landline and DSL package, including reduced downtime and not needing to worry about your connection going down due to copper cable theft or bad weather conditions.

Telkom Business Fibre also provides clients with faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, a more reliable and stable connection, and the ability to keep your existing landline phone number and integrate PBX systems.

Upgrade to fibre

To help its clients upgrade quickly and easily, Telkom Business will provide the required support to ensure a stress-free transition and will cover the upgrade fees normally associated with a move to fibre.

This includes the installation, connection, and modem costs.

Telkom Business Fibre packages are also extremely affordable. For example, a Business Unlimited Fibre Lite package offers a 10Mbps line with unlimited data for just R499 per month.

Telkom Business clients can get in touch with the company now to start the upgrade process.

Sales agents will also be calling Telkom Business clients in due course to advise them about their fibre upgrade options.

Should you not be interested in switching your services to the new fibre network, Telkom Business will, unfortunately, be switching off the old copper network and your service will be cancelled thereafter.

This article was published in partnership with Telkom Business.