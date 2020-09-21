Huawei Connect 2020 – New momentum to digital and intelligent transformation

Huawei’s annual Connect event will take place this year from 23-26 September in Shanghai.

The event brings together business leaders, global industry visionaries, opinion leaders, partners, and potential partners for an in-depth overview of what Huawei Enterprise has to offer in 2020.

Technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G are giving new momentum to digital and intelligent transformation, triggering new innovations in experience, processes, and business models for all industries.

Huawei Connect is an open platform designed to help customers and partners navigate these changes, share experiences, and work together to create new value.

At this year’s event, Huawei will explore trends and opportunities in industry digitisation; showcase advanced ICT technologies, products, and solutions; give you an insider’s look at the fruits of joint innovation; and share best practices in digital transformation.

“Our goal is to build an open and sound industry ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders and create new value for all industries,” said Huawei.

In addition to a four-day in-person event in Shanghai, Huawei will also livestream the event with interactive features to provide a truly immersive online and offline experience for all keynotes, summits, sessions, and exhibits.

At this year’s Huawei Connect, you can:

Connect with thought leaders and business leaders.

Explore business opportunities with potential customers and partners.

Exchange ideas with top technical experts and developers.

Explore new ICT innovations for industrial applications.

Gain hands-on experience with technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G.

Click here to register for the online event.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei Enterprise.