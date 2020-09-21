MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop – Now available at Vodacom

MSI GF63 Thin is a 15.6-inch ultra slim gaming laptop that weighs under 2kg.

The laptop offers impressive performance and a stylish design for South Africans looking for a portable gaming option, and packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

Most importantly, its battery can last for up to 7 hours – which is particularly impressive when you consider the high-performance components the laptop houses.

For full performance, however, MSI recommends that the notebook is used while plugged into a power source.

These components are contained in an attractive aluminium hair-brushed aesthetic which complements the streamlined chassis.

The laptop then weighs just 1.86kg and is 21.7mm thin – meaning it is the perfect laptop for gamers who want a device that is easy to carry around with them

Owners of the GF63 Thin can also optimise their gaming experience thanks to MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software, which enables you to control and customize your MSI laptop in a way that best suits your unique style and gaming needs.

This includes the ability to monitor, adjust, and optimize a variety of settings through a single system, elevating your gaming experience.

Get it from Vodacom

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is now available from Vodacom in South Africa.

The first 20 customers to buy this laptop from Vodacom during the promotion period – 21 September to 21 October – will also receive a Steam Voucher worth $60.

The first 10 customers during this period will also receive a special MSI gift pack.

MSI will offer two models to Vodacom customers which are detailed below.

Redeem here: https://gleam.io/qpnDG/vodacom-launch-promotion

Specifications

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR Option 1 Operating System Windows 10 Home CPU Intel Core i5-10300H Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-Level Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 4GB with Max-Q design RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Data 20GB per month Price R829 per month x 36 months

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR Option 2 Operating System Windows 10 Home CPU Intel Core i7-10750H Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-Level Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB with Max-Q design RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Data 10GB per month Price R899 per month x 36 months

Click here to buy the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop from Vodacom today.

Note: Gift bags and Steam vouchers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.

This article was published in partnership with MSI.