The best fibre deals we’ve ever seen

When it comes to ordering Internet connectivity; whether it’s fibre, ADSL, or fixed LTE, the art of the deal helps ISPs and fibre network providers stand out from competitors.

One ISP that has been standing leaps and bounds above the rest lately is RSAWEB, thanks to the score of savvy deals they have running at any given time.

As of this very moment, they have some extremely wallet-friendly and enticing specials on their wide-array of connectivity packages happening throughout the country.

If you’re looking to get connected, now is the time, and RSAWEB are the perfect partner to do it with.

RSAWEB and Openserve’s 1st month free special in Gauteng

When you order fibre from RSAWEB, in selected live Openserve areas in Gauteng, you get your first month absolutely FREE!

It doesn’t matter what fibre package you order; it could be an entry-level package or an ultra-fast 1Gbps package, you will still receive your first-month for free – no matter the cost!

This special drew our attention as many ISPs tend to offer their new customers small amounts off for their first months, but RSAWEB and Openserve have completely blown this standard out of the water by providing Gauteng customers with their first month completely FREE of charge.

Switch to RSAWEB and get R1,000 credit

The savings don’t stop there when you order fibre from RSAWEB and Openserve in Gauteng!

They even have a deal targeted at customers that currently have connectivity, but are not happy with their current ISP or are looking to make a change.

When you switch to RSAWEB from your old ISP, they will credit your account with R1,000.

This means that you’ll get to save R1,000 that you would normally be spending on connectivity to use as you please. Think of it as a savvy-saving – on RSAWEB!

Free installation and set up with RSAWEB and Vumatel

The next great deal we saw from RSAWEB is one offered to customers country-wide.

When you order fibre with RSAWEB in selected Vumatel areas, you get FREE installation and FREE setup – saving you a whopping R2,735, no matter what package you decide to go for.

We haven’t seen savings this big in a very long time, and mean it when we say that a deal like this rarely comes around twice.

Free mini-UPS on 30Mbps and up fibre packages

RSAWEB even have load shedding covered with this amazing deal that is available across all 30Mbps and higher packages.

When you order fibre connectivity from RSAWEB, you will receive a FREE Mini-UPS worth R2,000 on all 30Mbps and up packages.

A mini-UPS device will keep you online and connected during load shedding, allowing you to stay productive or simply beat the boredom by keeping you connected to your favourite streaming sites while your power is down.

Save a further R4,500

RSAWEB’s amazing savings don’t stop there.

You can save a further R4,500 with the FREE premium router, 1GB of FREE mobile data, FREE installation and other freebies they provide you with – no matter the fibre package you order!

Discounted fixed LTE special for areas without fibre

If your area, home or block has yet to have fibre infrastructure installed, Fixed LTE from RSAWEB is your next best bet. Not only is Fixed LTE efficient, easy-to-set-up and affordable, starting at only R95 per month, but it’s also lightning-fast – reaching speeds of up to 150Mbps.

On top of this, RSAWEB are currently running a deal that will see the first 100 people that sign up for a Router Rental option pay only R995, instead of R1,455 – saving themselves a whopping R460.

Make sure you jump on this deal soon as we’ve been told that it is only available for the first 100 customers, and RSAWEB are closing in on that number fast.

Double your speed for free with Frogfoot

The final special we saw from RSAWEB was one that truly piqued our interest, as it is a double-speed deal for all upcoming, new and existing fibre customers in selected Frogfoot areas.

With this deal, customers are getting the following upgrades, completely free of charge:

Old Speed Price New Speed Price Increase Speed Increase 10Mbps/10Mbps R699 20Mbps/2Mbps R0.00 Down: + 10Mbps Up: – 8Mbps 20Mbps/2Mbps R809 50Mbps/5Mbbs R0.00 Down: + 30Mbps Up: + 3Mbps 20Mbps/20Mbps R869 50Mbps/50Mbps R0.00 Down: + 30Mbps Up: + 30Mbps 50Mbps/5Mbps R909 100Mbps/10Mbps R0.00 Down: + 50Mbps Up: + 5Mbps 50Mbps/50Mbps R969 100Mbps/100Mbps R0.00 Down: + 50Mbps Up: + 50Mbps 100Mbps/10Mbps R1,009 200Mbps/200Mbps R0.00 Down: + 100Mbps Up: + 190Mbps 100Mbps/100Mbps R1,069 200Mbps/200Mbps R0.00 Down: + 100Mbps Up: + 100Mbps 200Mbps/200Mbps R1,199 1Gbps/1Gbps R0.00 Down: + 800Mbps Up: + 800Mbps

Click here to find out more about how you can double your fibre speed for FREE with RSAWEB in selected Frogfoot areas.

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.