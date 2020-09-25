Get super-fast connectivity with the Huawei 5G CPE Pro

Rain was the first mobile operator to launch consumer 5G in South Africa, back in November 2019.

Fundamental to this launch was the operator’s partnership with Huawei, which provides the equipment needed to run Rain’s 5G network.

Widely regarded as a leader in mobile network technology, Huawei has rolled out its 5G infrastructure in numerous locations around the world.

The company also supplies the 5G routers for use with Rain’s 5G packages – including the Huawei 5G CPE Pro.

High speeds and reliability

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro boasts Huawei’s proprietary Balong 5000 chipset, which offers fast and reliable connectivity.

At its launch, it was the world’s first 5G multimode modem chipset, supporting 4G and 5G dual-modes – which means customers can switch to a 4G/LTE network easily, in the event that 5G connectivity is not available.

In addition, it was also the first CPE to hit a peak of [email protected] for download speeds.

These speeds are capable of providing 8K video streaming and VR gaming, with bandwidth to spare.

It also offers several other significant benefits in terms of faster data rates, increased capacity, reduced latency, and improved efficiency.

Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity is another noteworthy feature, making the router capable of balancing the use of the two channels to optimally manage connected devices.

Hassle-free setup

Additionally, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro offers a simple setup process which allows for self-installation.

The router features Huawei’s HiLink technology, which lets users to connect to their network with a single click and eliminates the need to enter a password every time a new device needs to be connected to the Wi-Fi network.

HiLink also allows for the creation of a mesh network with the router and HiLink-compatible Huawei access points, increasing your Wi-Fi coverage over a larger area.

Rain and Huawei – A powerful alliance

Rain’s 5G network is available across Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town – with plans to roll out to additional metro areas in the next 18 months.

Rain’s 5G is offered in two packages:

Unlimited Home 5G Standard – 30Mbps download speeds, 480p streaming – R699 pm

– 30Mbps download speeds, 480p streaming – R699 pm Unlimited Home 5G Premium – 150Mbps average download speeds, 1080p streaming – R999 pm

Standard packages include a free-to-use Huawei 5G CPE Pro router for indoor use, while Premium subscribers receive a free-to-use outdoor variant called the Huawei 5G CPE Pro X.

Using an outdoor 5G router can improve signal strength for the end user, allowing for faster speeds and improved performance.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.